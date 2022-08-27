Bulldogs golf finishes third at Sidney Invite

The Gering girls golf season began on Tuesday at the Hillside Golf Course in Sidney as the Gering Bulldogs finished in third with a team score of 442. This finish put them behind first-place Scottsbluff (321) and second-place Ogallala (431).

“Definitely a tough course to start the year with and Madison Mumm played pretty solid, her last three holes she struggled,” Gering coach Jessica Boswell said. “Stamina, I think, is a big thing. It’s hot, it’s uphill and downhill. We definitely need to work on the short game, chipping and putting.”

Mumm finished the day in 8th with a 96 and following was Jaylei Cervantes and Kenna Bowron with a 113 apiece and Maia Swan with a 120. The team’s fifth golfer was out with an injury so stepping up in the final spot was freshman Lauren Doll who in her first high school invite, scored a 118.

“My No. 5 varsity rolled her ankle last night so she couldn’t play so then I had Lauren Doll come up and I think she played pretty well. I have six freshmen so four of them came today and she was one of them.”

Scottsbluff senior Anna Kelley shot a 71, which was two under par for the course, to win the invite.

“I had a really good start. I started with three birdies on the first three holes so I felt confident and I just got up to hit it,” she said. “My putts were falling and then I was happy to be in my last first tournament with my three other seniors.”

With her 71, Kelley feels confident about her ability to score low, even if part of the course is rough.

“After today, I feel confident and the back nine was rough but if I can shoot low enough for my team to win every tournament, then I think we’ll be good for the rest of the season,” Kelley said. “I think we all played pretty well as a team today and I have high hopes for the future.”

The Bulldogs, along with other teams in the area, will have the rest of the week as they prepare for the Scottsbluff Invite on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

“I think we’ll spend a lot of time on chipping and putting,” Boswell said. “That course is a little bit easier to walk, it’s not an easy course, it’s still pretty difficult with the trees and the rough.”

Varsity, 442

8. Madison Mumm, 96

15. Jaylei Cervantes, 113

16. Kenna Bowron, 113

20. Lauren Doll, 118

22. Maia Swan, 120

JV, 536

8. Madi Pitts, 127

12. Regan Doll, 133

13. Marlee McKee, 133

19. Ashlynn Feil, 143