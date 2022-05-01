Bulldogs put up fight

In the Scottsbluff Bearcats final home game of the regular soccer season, they played their rival, the Gering Bulldogs. The Bearcats won by a final score of 4-1, but not without a tough battle from the Bulldogs leading to the final whistle.

The Bulldogs put the first goal on the board when Keaton Plummer put a penalty kick through 26 minutes in. The Bearcats would respond with a goal from Aaron Schaff three minutes later, assisted by Eduardo Sena.

The first time these two teams played, in both teams’ season opener, the Bearcats were able to walk away with a commanding 9-0 win. However, the Bulldog team they played Tuesday, April 26 made great progress in their play since.

“We’ve had a lot of progression. I’ve seen a lot of progression from them from when we played them the first time and it was 9-0, and then after the Norfolk game, we started to have a big turnaround. There were a couple of games where we were in there, especially the North Platte game that we lost 4-2,” Gering coach Chris Guadarrama said.

The game went into the halftime break tied at one. After the break, the Bearcats were able to put up three more goals in the second half of play, with Schaff putting up one more goal, as well as Braden Anderson and Abrahm Hafner.

Even though the Bearcats got multiple goals in and had multiple goal scorers, they believe they still left some goals on the field.

“We have one more game with North Platte for the regular season, but these last couple of games against Holdrege and this one, we haven’t played exceptionally well. We played slow and flat. We took a while to get going and we left a lot of goals on the field again, and eventually, we’re going to get punished for that,” Scottsbluff coach Nate Rock said.

One major change from the first time these teams met is the person in Gering’s goal, with Luis Avila filling in the goalkeeper position.

“Luis had 22 saves. He kept us in the game. It is a really good tactical change and a little something different to throw at Scottsbluff. He held his own and he kept us in the game a lot, and I wish we could have rewarded him by scoring more goals,” Guadarrama said. “This was a fun game; they’ve progressed. Last time, they beat us 9-0 and this time it was a lot closer.”

Although the Bearcats won the game, they believe the ceiling for their team is much higher.

“We have to be more consistent game in and game out. Our lack of consistency can really lower our ceiling. When we play our best, we are a state team, no question,” Rock said.

The Bulldogs will travel Scottsbluff for a Class B-8 sub-district game against the Bearcats on Monday, May 2 at 5 p.m.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

