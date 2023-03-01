O’NEILL — The Gordon-Rushville boys basketball team is Lincoln-bound.

The ninth-seeded Mustangs (17-4) earned the NSAA state tournament berth Tuesday with a 40-26 win over No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock in a C2-8 district final.

Gordon and Rushville have earned state tournament berths previously, but this is the first time since the two schools combined.

Elkhorn 57, Gering 35: The Bulldogs season came to an end Tuesday night, one win away from a trip to the NSAA state tournament.

Dyllan Bertucci has 12 points to lead fourth-seeded Elkhorn to the win in a Class B-4 district title game.

Max Greeley had a game-high 19 points for the No. 13 Bulldogs (13-13).

Elkhorn won the state championship in 2021 and is making its third appearance in Lincoln in the last four seasons.

Gering trailed 39-20 in the third quarter but got the deficit to a dozen points with roughly seven minutes left in regulation. But Elkhorn responded with a 15-4 run to break the game open.

The Bulldogs were vying for the program’s first state appearance since 2012.

The Antlers (18-7) led by seven after the opening quarter, and the Bulldogs closed to within 19-16 with a run in the second.

Elkhorn then scored nine straight points to close out the first half to take a 12-point lead into the break.

Wynot 79, Hay Springs 27: The No. 14 Hawks fell in the D2-3 district final at Ainsworth High School.

Hay Springs, which last made the state tournament in 2010 in the second of back-to-back appearances, finishes the year with a 15-11 mark.

Third-seeded Wynot (23-4) is making a third-straight state appearance.

FCSH 66, Potter-Dix 44: The No. 10 seeded Coyotes fell in the D2-7 district finals at Kearney Catholic High School.

Potter-Dix, which last qualified for state in 2008, finishes with a 19-6 mark.

Seventh-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart, which finished third last year, is making a sixth-straight state appearance. The Irish (18-8) won back-to-back state titles in 2020 and ’21.