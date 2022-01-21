Bulldogs split against Mustangs

The Gering basketball teams started their games the same way but the girls couldn’t get it done as Gordon-Rushville came back to win 62-56 while the Gering boys ran to a 60-50 win.
The Lady Bulldogs scored the first points of the game on a Nickie Todd free throw and went on a 6-0 run before Gordon-Rushville’s Haley Johnson scored on a lay-up with five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
The next four scoring plays for the Bulldogs were on 3-pointers by Neveah Hrasky, Anaveah Rios and two by Sydnee Winkler.
At halftime, the girls led 26-21. Winkler led the Bulldogs with 10 points with Hrasky following with seven. All the Mustangs were in single digits as Tessa Hurlburt led with eight.
“I thought we shot the ball better. I thought we moved the ball well in the zone at times. We finally hit some outside shots unlike against Newcastle a week ago,” Gering coach Steve Land said. “At times, we didn’t get back and play good transition defense, they got a couple easy baskets on us but I think both teams played well.”
The third quarter was back and forth with one team scoring after the other. The Mustangs began their way back, getting it done in the paint and from the free-throw line the entire frame. Johnson scored the only 3-pointer in the quarter.
In the fourth, Gordon-Rushville clawed its way back, outscoring Gering 22-13 to take the come from behind win at home.
“The bottom line is, I think we lost the game at the free-throw line,” Land said. “We shot 7-of-21 so you miss 14 free throws in a close game like that, I think you’re going to have trouble, and if they get their free throws down the stretch, which was the difference maker in the game.”
The Bulldogs were in foul trouble for the majority of the game as both Anaveah Rios and Todd fouled out in the third and fourth quarters respectively.
“It really hurt us when a couple of our starters fouled out of the game,” Land said. “I really challenged our posts at halftime because I think they were playing more physical than we were. I challenged them to step it up and I think we had a great third quarter.”
Three Mustangs finished with double digit points as Johnson led the way with 20, followed by Hurlburt with 14 and AJae McKimmey with 13.
“We really put ourselves in position but when you lose possessions by not making free throws, the other team scores,” Land said. “Hats off to (Gordon-Rushville). They played well enough to win and they made the free throws.”
The Bulldogs had four finish in double figures; Winkler had 18, Hrasky with 13, Todd with 11 and Pszanka with 10.
The Bulldogs need to work on getting back on defense, Land said, before their next game in a week against a team they have faced twice so far this season.
“We got beat up tonight with ankle sprains and things like that, but we need to go back and watch the film to see what we need to do better. Our pick and roll game didn’t get executed very well tonight; we were really impatient,” Land said. “I’m going to be adamant that we work through and get out and we’ve got to get a little better conditioned if we can’t get back on defense.”
The boys’ game saw Gering go out to a quick 4-0 run before Gordon-Rushville was able to score a basket. When the score was 8-4, the Bulldogs would go on a 9-3 swing and showed no signs of slowing down, leading 17-7 at the end of the first frame.
Kaden Bohnsack scored the first five points of the second quarter and the Bulldogs would go on a 10-0 run. Jace Nelson would stop the bleeding with two free throws for the Mustangs.
Gering led by 20 at one point in the quarter but Gordon-Rushville would cut it to nine by the end of the frame to 34-25.
Uriah Ybarra led Gering with nine points with Bohnsack right behind with seven. Gordon-Rushville’s Ellis Livingston led all scorers at half with 12 points and Carter Anderson had five.
“(Gordon-Rushville) is the No. 10 team in Class C-1 according to the Omaha World Herald so for us to come out and play as well as we did, it’s huge,” Gering coach Kyle Cotton said. “I thought the energy was fantastic from the get-go, and we just sustained that the whole time.”
The second half was back and forth as Gering kept their foot on the gas, outscoring Gordon-Rushville 18-12 in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs led 52-37 going into the fourth, and the final frame was all Mustang. After a free throw by Max Greeley to start the fourth, the Mustangs went on an 8-0 run before Jacob VanAnne was fouled and made 1-of-2 free throws.
Gordon-Rushville would outscore Gering 13-8 in the quarter, but it wasn’t enough for the win.
Gering handed Gordon-Rushville its second loss of the season with the 60-50 win. With this win, the Bulldogs snapped a six game losing streak.
“We’ve been practicing really hard and even though the outcomes haven’t been going our way lately,” Cotton said, “these guys have just kept the course, continued to work, continued to grind and this is just a culmination of them continuing to do that.”
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Friday, Jan. 21 when they host the visiting Chadron Cardinals. This will be the third time this season the two teams have faced off. The boys have lost both to the Cardinals while the girls split.
“We just have to make sure that we are matching their energy and intensity,” Cotton said. “The first two games we played them, we turned the ball over way too much so we need to take care of the ball, make sure we match their intensity and physicality and just play with confidence.”
The Mustangs will play Saturday afternoon in Kimball against the Longhorns.
Girls Game
Gordon-Rushville 11 10 19 22 - 62
Gering 15 11 17 13 - 56
GORDON-RUSHVILLE
Haley Johnson 20, Tessa Hurlburt 14, AJae McKimmey 13, Reaghan Shultz 7, McKinley Grover 6, Skye Tausen 2.
GERING
Sydnee Winkler 18, Neveah Hrasky 13, Nickie Todd 11, Carleigh Pszanka 10, Anaveah Rios 3, McKenzie Todd 1.
Boys Game
Gering 17 17 18 8 - 60
Gordon-Rushville 7 18 12 13 - 50
GERING
Uriah Ybarra 15, Max Greeley 14, Kaden Bohnsack 11, Jackson Howard 7, Jacob VanAnne 5, Tyler Garrett 3, Damine Billie 3, Saven Roberts 2.
GORDON-RUSHVILLE
Ellis Livingston 17, Carter Anderson 11, Jace Nelson 11, PJ Lynch 5, Logan Slama 3, Logan Daringer 3.
