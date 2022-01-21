Bulldogs split against Mustangs

The Bulldogs need to work on getting back on defense, Land said, before their next game in a week against a team they have faced twice so far this season.

“We got beat up tonight with ankle sprains and things like that, but we need to go back and watch the film to see what we need to do better. Our pick and roll game didn’t get executed very well tonight; we were really impatient,” Land said. “I’m going to be adamant that we work through and get out and we’ve got to get a little better conditioned if we can’t get back on defense.”

The boys’ game saw Gering go out to a quick 4-0 run before Gordon-Rushville was able to score a basket. When the score was 8-4, the Bulldogs would go on a 9-3 swing and showed no signs of slowing down, leading 17-7 at the end of the first frame.

Kaden Bohnsack scored the first five points of the second quarter and the Bulldogs would go on a 10-0 run. Jace Nelson would stop the bleeding with two free throws for the Mustangs.

Gering led by 20 at one point in the quarter but Gordon-Rushville would cut it to nine by the end of the frame to 34-25.