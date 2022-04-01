Bulldogs track season begins in Sidney

Sidney, Alliance, Chadron and Gering all began their outdoor season on Saturday, March 26 at the John Ganser Invite in Sidney.

“If I look at the results and medals, we did a pretty good job. If I look at PR’s and effort, we were outstanding. The weather was great, and the kids took advantage of the weather. The overall positive attitude is what stood out for me today,” Gering coach Rick Marez said. “I asked them (Friday) to work on their focus for success today, and it was fun to see them do that. We have goals we want to meet and our outdoor journey started today.”

Sidney came away with the invite win on the boys’ side with 132 points as Ogallala took the girls with 86. The Gering boys finished in seventh with 35 points while the girls finished fifth with 66.

Some of the Gering Bulldogs were competed after having been sick in previous days, so some competed in fewer events than they normally do. Madison Seiler was one of those and is still feeling the effects. She finished second in the 1,600 meters and won the 3,200.

“Several kids were ill and certainly impeded their performances, but they still chose to compete without excuse,” Marez said. “I am excited to have everyone healthy to see some big jumps in performance. Maddie, along with several others, is a competitor. She definitely had a cough and didn’t feel great but being a competitor means getting out and doing our best when we take the line.”

There were also athletes competing in events for the first time like Jacob Awiszus and Carmelo Timblin or for the first time in years like Neveah Hrasky.

“We are always looking to move kids into new events. We want to take advantage of their individual skill sets and help them find their niche. Jacob Awiszus and Carmelo Timblin are two guys that should consider a decathlon in their future,” Marez said. “They have tried so many new things and they have great attitudes when things are good or bad. Neveah Hrasky came out a couple of weeks ago and is throwing for the first time since seventh grade. She’s a sophomore now and had a really good showing in the shot put.”

Gering will join the Scottsbluff Bearcats at North Platte on Friday, April 1 while Alliance, Chadron and Sidney travel to Ogallala on Saturday, April 2.

“We need to stay focused on our goals, accept feedback and do the little things we need to do to be successful,” Marez said. “North Platte is a great facility and we enjoy competing there. If the weather cooperates, we’ll plan to put out our best effort and see what happens.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

