Bulldogs volleyball drops final home match to Red Raiders

Sidney would go on a 3-0 run to cut the Bulldog lead 13-7, ultimately causing Cochran to call a timeout.

The timeout wouldn’t stop the Red Raider momentum as they would get within three. Points later, the Bulldog lead at the start wouldn’t matter as Sidney got within two points, with Gering leading 23-21.

From there, the two teams went back and forth with ties at 24, 25 and 26. Sidney came back from that deficit at the start to win 28-26.

During the second set, the Bulldogs got inside their own heads and allowed the Red Raiders to close the lead.

“That second set was brutal,” Cochran said. “We let them run and we had to get that stop. That was a big conversation on our bench was just getting that run stopped.”

Set three would start the same as the first, a hot start by Sidney. The Red Raiders went out to a 5-1 lead but the Bulldogs weren’t going down without a fight.

Gering would get within one and tie Sidney multiple times at 8, 13, 14, 15 and 16 before Sidney went on a 9-2 run to finish the match and win the set 25-18.

The 16-13 Red Raiders have had their ups and downs and went on a four-game losing streak twice during the season.