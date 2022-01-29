Bulldogs win triangular

The Gering Bulldogs and Sidney Red Raiders traveled to Scottsbluff for a wrestling triangular with the Bearcats on Thursday.
Gering defeated Sidney 61-18 and Scottsbluff 45-21 while Scottsbluff downed Sidney 64-12 to begin the afternoon.
“We wrestled well,” Gering coach Jarred Berger said. “We had a good week of practice getting prepared. We knew we were in for a battle and I’m really proud of the way we wrestled and competed.”
The first dual saw the host Bearcats take on the Red Raiders in a match that was all Scottsbluff. The dual started with a win for Sidney in the 126 weight class when Austin Munier pinned Bryan Morales but Scottsbluff would get the next 58 points, most of them on pins.
Sidney would get their final 6 points in the 113 weight class when Chance Houser pinned Oscar Felix before they would forfeit the last points.
Sidney wouldn’t get a break as their next dual would be against Gering. The Bulldogs eventually won 61-18. Both Houser and Munier pinned their opponents once again and Dietrich Lecher downed Taydon Gorsuch in 195 on pin in 41 seconds.
“We had a lot of guys win a lot of matches that they weren’t favored to, but we knew they were going to win them,” Gering senior Jacob Awiszus said. “It was big that they won those matches.”
By the end of the night, it was a packed house as rivals Gering and Scottsbluff would get their turn to face each other.
The dual between the two went back and forth. The first three matchups saw Gering’s AJ Stone get the pin over Milo Cervantes, Bearcat Mason Wagner down Brasen Hakert in a 5-4 decision before Bulldog Keenan Allen pinned Karsen Leonard.
Scottsbluff would get the next 10 points in a major decision by Jayce Wilkinson over Carmelo Timblin and a pin by Frankie Trevino over David Campos.
The next 18 points went to Gering. The first six were on a pin in the 182 weight class as Awiszus was able to pin Josiah Mobley in 5:22. Taydon Gorsuch won on a 8-5 decision over Sebastien Boyle, Collin Schwartzkopf pinned Trey May in 4:12 and Sam Rocheleau won in a 6-5 decision over Chance Symons.
Down 30-13 and only five match-ups left, the Bearcats didn’t go down without a fight. Scottsbluff made sure that the remaining matches would go past the first round, most of which went into the third.
The Bulldogs got the next 9 points, putting the dual out of reach but the Bearcats were resilient as the home crowd cheered them on.
Two of the next three matches would go to Scottsbluff to put the final score at 45-21 in Gering’s favor.
Scottsbluff finished first of eight at Chadron on Jan. 21 for the duals tournament with Alliance, Bayard, Chadron, and Mitchell, among others.
Gering headed to Lexington for a dual on Jan. 22 and there were some things they needed to work on prior.
“We need to work on a little bit on top and a little bit on our feet but I think we’re starting to shape up and wrestle a lot better than we did at the beginning of the year,” Awiszus said.
The Bulldogs finished seventh with 115 points.
Following the dual in Lexington, the Bulldogs returned to Gering for senior day on Tuesday, Jan. 25 against Torrington, Wyoming.
“It’s going to be sad stepping on the Gering mat for the last time,” Awiszus said. “It’s going to be weird and bittersweet almost, mostly bitter.”
Gering downed Torrington 69-6 on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Gering 45, Scottsbluff 21
138 – AJ Stone, Gering, pinned Milo Cervantes, Scottsbluff, 5:31.
145 – Mason Wagner, Scottsbluff, decisioned, Brasen Hakert, Gering, 5-4.
152 – Keenan Allen, Gering, pinned Karsen Leonard, Scottsbluff, 5:22.
160 – Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff, major decision over Carmelo Timblin, Gering, 9-1.
170 – Frankie Trevino, Scottsbluff, pinned David Campos, Gering, :36.
182 – Jacob Awiszus, Gering, pinned Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, 3:06.
195 – Taydon Gorsuch, Gering, decisioned Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff, 8-5.
220 – Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering, pinned Trey May, Scottsbluff, 4:12.
285 – Sam Rocheleau, Gering, decisioned Chance Symons, Scottsbluff, 6-5.
106 – Ashton Dane, Gering, pinned Christopher Gamino, Scottsbluff, 3:56.
113 – Isaiah Murillo, Gering, decisioned Oscar Feliz, Scottsbluff, 9-7.
120 – Joey Canseco, Scottsbluff, decisioned Jordan Shirley, Gering, 1-0.
126 – Jackson Harriger, Gering, pinned Bryan Morales, Scottsbluff, 2:09.
132 – Connor Whiteley, Scottsbluff, technical fall over Joseph Barraza, Gering, 18-1.
Gering 61, Sidney 18
132 – Joseph Barraza, Gering, forfeit win.
138 – AJ Stone, Gering, pinned Owen Gillham, Sidney, 2:47.
145 – Brasen Hakert, Gering, pinned Colby Langley, Sidney, 3:10.
152 – Keenan Allen, Gering, decisioned Patrick McCartney, Sidney, 8-2.
160 – Carmelo Timblin, Gering, pinned Matthew Cabbage, Sidney, 1:17.
170 – David Campos, Gering, pinned Caleb Graham, Sidney, 4:14.
182 – Jacob Awisuz, Gering, pinned Ethan Rademacher, Sidney, 1:06.
195 – Dietrich Lecher, Sidney, pinned Taydon Gorsuch, Gering, :41.
220 – Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering, pinned Dawson Stoneking, Sidney, 1:18.
285 – Sam Rocheleau, Gering, major decisioned Landon Hanes, Sidney, 11-2.
106 – Ashton Dane, Gering, pinned Quinn Arellano, Sidney, 1:07.
113 – Chance Houser, Sidney, pinned Isaiah Murrillo, Gering, 1:14.
120 – Jordan Shirley, Gering, forfeit win.
126 – Austin Munier, Sidney, pinned Jackson Harriger, Gering, :32.
Scottsbluff 64, Sidney 12
126 – Austin Munier, Sidney, pinned Bryan Morales, Scotttsbluff, 1:25.
132 – Coner Whitelay, Scottsbluff, forfeit win.
138 -- Milo Cervantes, Scottsbluff, pinned Colby Langley, Sidney, 1:49.
145 – Mason Wagner, Scottsbluff, major decision over Julian Maytorena, Sidney, 9-1.
152 – Karsen Leonard, Scottsbluff, decisioned Patrick McCartney, Sidney, 6-3.
160 – Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff, pinned Matthew Cabbage, Sidney, 3:09.
170 – Frankie Trevino, Scottsbluff, pinned Caleb Graham, Sidney, 1:05.
182 – Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, pinned Ethan Rademacher, Sidney, 1:54.
195 – Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff, pinned Dietrich Lecher, Sidney, 1:59.
220 – Trey May, Scottsbluff, pinned Dawson Stoneking, 1:03.
285 – Chance Symons, Scottsbluff, major decision over Landon Hanes, Sidney, 12-3.
106 – Christopher Gamino, Scottsbluff, technical fall over Quinn Arellano, Sidney, 16-1.
113 – Chance Houser, Sidney, pinned Oscar Felix, Scottsbluff, 2:40.
120 – Joey Canseco, Scottsbluff, forfeit win.
Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.