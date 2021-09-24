Cardinals 4-0 after win over Gering

The Chadron Cardinals improved their record to 4-0 Friday, Sept. 17 by defeating the visiting Gering Bulldogs 42-6 in a Western Conference matchup.

The Cardinals opened the game with three first downs in their first five plays, but had a long pass intercepted by Tanner Gartner on their sixth play.

However, Chadron scored on its next possession when freshman Quinn Bailey went the final 13 yards two plays after he’d caught a 13-yard pass from quarterback Justus Alcorn. Just prior to that, Alcorn and wide receiver Xander Provance had hooked up on a 21-yard pass.

A 24-yard pass from Alcorn to a wide open Michael Sorenson gave the Cardinals a 14-0 lead with 4:27 left in the second quarter.

Just over three minutes later, Chadron went 63 yards in three running plays. Leading rusher Dawson Dunbar raced 34 yards to open the drive, Alcorn carried for 15 and Dunbar made a nifty cut near the goal line for the final 14 yards, giving the Cards a 21-0 halftime lead.

The Cards posted another 21 points in the third quarter. The spree began with Bailey romping 54 yards while taking advantage of a block by Provance, their teammates reported.