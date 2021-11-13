Central Wyoming wins first regional title over EWC

“It was disappointing when our season ended; it still doesn’t feel real to me,” Boggs said. “I feel that we could have ended on a higher note. We are not satisfied with our ending but we accept it. It is crazy how fast my two seasons at WNCC went.”

Boggs' memories of playing at WNCC are high. In fact, she played both her seasons in one calendar year as her first season was played last semester when she helped the Cougars to the national tournament and then her second season just ended.

“Our season was very memorable and I will never forget it,” Boggs said. “Our team got along very well and I love each and every girl. I am thankful I got to play alongside of them. I am forever grateful for WNCC and the opportunities that it has given me. I will forever be a Cougar at heart and I would never change this experience for anything.”

The WNCC and EWC match was a memorable one. WNCC defeated the Lancers on Wednesday in the tournament and Saturday, the Lancers played well to get the four-set win.

In fact, the Highway 26 rivalry was back and forth for most of the match. EWC rolled off the first four points behind the serving of Vanja Tomic. WNCC came back to lead 5-4 behind four points from Ale Meoni. WNCC went back in front 13-12 behind three points from Hyleigh Fornstrom and led 17-14 on a Meoni ace.