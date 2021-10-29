Cercal scores twice to lead WNCC over Trinidad in playoffs

Rodrigo Cercal scored twice and the Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team moved into the semifinals of the Region IX tournament with an impressive 3-0 win over Trinidad State College in the first round at Landers Soccer Complex Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars, 8-5-2, will now face top-seed Laramie County Community College on Friday in the semifinals in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The finals are slated for Saturday in Cheyenne with the winner qualifying for the national tournament.

Cercal, who was named the NJCAA Division I Soccer Player of the Week earlier this week for his six goals last weekend, said the team played well to get the win.

“We played with the right mentality, the right confidence, and we played hard,” Cercal, of Brazil, said. “We got the win and now we have to go play against LCCC.”

WNCC has been playing well the last two weeks where they have outscored their opponents 11-2 in the last three soccer matches. Cercal said the key for this team playing well right now is heart.

“Our mentality, our spirit, and we have friendships between us and that is why we have won three games in a row,” he said. “Tomorrow, we have to stay focused on LCCC.”