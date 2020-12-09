Chavez aims for three-peat

Story 1. Use Chavez 1 on front with Chavez mug.Tag: WrestlingHeadline: Chavez aims for three-peatBy Jeff Van PattenGering CourierGering’s Quinton Chavez has very little left to prove in his high school wrestling career having won state titles the last two years.“I just want to win another (state title). That and winning the team title, too,” he said.Winning a team title is well within their grasp returning five state medal winners including fellow state champion Nate Rocheleau. In addition to Chavez and Rocheleau, Paul Ruff earned a second place finish at 126, Tyler Nagel took sixth at 126 and Jacob Awiszus took third at 160.“I feel like we have a really good chance to get the team title,” he said. “We’ve put in really hard work. As long as everyone pulls their own weight, I think we have a good shot of winning it.”Chavez, who is moving up a weight class to 120, said he is also hoping to end this season without a loss.This year, because of COVID-19, the Bulldogs won’t be wrestling in a lot of big tournaments in Wyoming as they have in the past. Still, Chavez said going undefeated would be a big accomplishment.“It might be a little bit easier (because we won’t be wrestling in some tournaments), but there’s still going to be good competition,” he said.Chavez will be moving up a weight class to 120,’, he said.“I’ll be seeing a lot of the same kids I’ve wrestled in the past, but I think it well still be pretty good competition,” he said.120 is closer to his natural weight, Chavez said.“I definitely feel healthier, he said. “I had to cut some weight (last year) to wrestle to get down (to 113), but it’s what our team needed,” he said.The success Chavez has achieved has earned him an offer to wrestle at the University of Nebraska. He has verbally committed, and will sign a letter of intent soon to officially become a Husker next year. Chavez said he chose UNL because of it’s proximity to the Scottsbluff-Gering area.“It was kind of close to home, so that was a big part of it,” he said. “I grew up here and I thought being a Nebraska Husker would be pretty neat.”Chavez has been a fan of the Husker wrestling team for most of his life, he said. Past success was also a big part of his decision, with the Huskers turning out great wrestlers like Jordan Burroughs.“I’ve been a pretty big fan of the wrestling team for a while,” Chavez said. “I keep track of how they do every year. They have a pretty good program. Just seeing all of these good people come out of Nebraska, and how successful they are just shows me that the coaches are doing a good job.”