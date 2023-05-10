The goal for the Western Nebraska Community College baseball team is simple.

Empire Conference Region IX tournament Thursday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Cougars want to continue to play like they did when they swept Trinidad State College last weekend in the first round of the Empire Conference Region IX tournament.

WNCC is vying for the program’s third Region IX title and second in the last three years.

The Cougars open up play at 3 p.m. Thursday when they face McCook Community College at the UCHealth Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado,

McCook earned a spot in the tournament by defeating Lamar last weekend.

The other side of the bracket will pit Southeast Community College against Otero College at noon. Southeast earned a bye into the tournament as the top seed in the conference while Otero defeated Northeastern Junior College in three games.

The championship game is slated for Saturday at noon with a second game to be played if necessary. The Region IX winner will host the Western District tournament May 18-20.

Southeast has already qualified for the district tournament as two teams from Region IX will make the tourney. If Southeast wins the regional title, they would host districts and the second-place team would also earn a berth

“This is the year on the rotation that the winner of Region IX gets to host the Western District tournament,” WNCC coach Mike Jones said. “It is an opportunity for us to bring in some extremely talented community college teams from around the country and bring them to Scottsbluff and let them experience a high level of junior college baseball.”

That road starts against McCook.

McCook won five of the six matchups with the Cougars this season. WNCC’s only win came on April 7 when the Cougars rolled over McCook 9-1 at Cleveland Field.

WNCC then dropped the next two contests on the homestand 13-5 and 7-5, and then fell three times on the road to end the regular season.

“McCook is extremely dangerous. They have a really good offense and they play with an high energy and they are a very good ball club,” he said. “It will be important for us to keep our composure and to be able to bounce back from some of the offensive explosion they are capable of doing. It is a big field and we will have to cover a lot of ground in the outfield. We will have to have good relays. We will have to stay organized and eliminate giving up big innings.”

That big outfield could also be advantageous to the Cougars as well after the offense they showed last weekend.

WNCC won 24-12 and 13-9, and in the first game, WNCC had 18 hits with two doubles and four home runs, including a grand slam from Dylan Harris.

The 13-9 win was also an offensive show by the Cougars. WNCC finished with 14 hits and 10 went for extra bases. The output, included five doubles, a triple and four home runs.

“When our offense is rolling like it was last weekend, it is really dangerous for sure. We have a chance to have a very explosive offense,” Jones said. “On a big field, we have a chance to hit a lot of line drives, we have a chance to hit quite a few doubles, and it will open up some of the singles in front of the outfielders. Our base running needs to be aggressive and take extra bases on their outfielders. We definitely have a chance to score a lot of runs.”

McCook finished second in the Empire Conference North with a 22-12 conference record and a 35-21 mark overall.

WNCC was fourth in the North division at 13-19 in the conference and 17-33 overall.

McCook’s offense is the highest-scoring offense in Region IX as they have scored 529 runs this season

The team to beat is Southeast, who are 38-15 overall and finished the conference schedule with a 27-7 record.

The Storm have score 465 runs this season and lead the conference with the lowest runs allowed with 282.

Otero, went 14-20 in conference and 23-33 overall.