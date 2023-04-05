GARDEN CITY, Kan. — The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team split a doubleheader with Garden City Community College on Monday to end a three-day road trip.

Garden City scored runs in all six innings to win the opener, 15-5 win. The Cougars rebounded to win a wild second game, 13-11 as the teams combined for 20 hits.

WNCC scored four times in the opening inning of the second game and led 7-0 in the fourth inning

Garden City scored five times in the bottom half of the inning. The Cougars came right back with four in the fifth inning all with two outs.

Garden City came back with two in the fifth and three in the sixth to cut the deficit to 11-10. WNCC added two insurance runs in the seventh.

Inoue, who went 4-for-5 from the plate and was a double shy of hitting for the cycle. Shintaro Inoue had a triple, home run, four runs scored, and five RBIs.

Garden City took the lead for good in the opener with five runs in the first inning, and then added single runs in the second and third for a 7-2 cushion

WNCC scored three times in the fourth inning to slice the lead to 7-5, but Garden County responded with four runs in the bottom half of the frame. Garden County then added three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Eli Hernandez led the way at the plate with two of the Cougars four hits in the game, including a double.

WNCC 17-19, Lamar CC 9-3: WNCC scored 36 runs to sweep Lamar Community College in an Empire Conference doubleheader on Sunday in Colorado.

Shintaro Inoue hit a grand slam in the opener, and the Cougars also got home runs from Roangeraud Fraai and Eli Hernandez in the 17-9 win.

WNCC scored eight runs in the first inning of the second game in a 19-3 win. The Cougars hit three more home runs in the contest and scored at least one one in all five innings.

WNCC led the opener 11-9 after five innings and then scored six runs in the sixth. The first three Cougars walked and then Inoue hit the grand slam.

WNCC finished with 16 hits as four players finished with multiple hits.

The Cougars finished with 10 hits in the second game. Hunter McCollom hit a three-run home run in the second inning for the first home run of his collegiate career.

Softball

Morgan Dustin had a home run as part of a 15-hit attack for WNCC in a 17-9 win over Otero Junior College on a very windy Sunday afternoon.

The second game of Sunday’s doubleheader was postponed with the 40 MPH plus gusts as well as Monday’s scheduled single game. Those games will be made up as a doubleheader this month.

Dustin, who scored three times with three RBIs said the team played well to pick up their second win over Otero in three games.

“I think today we came out relaxed and just ready to get the job done,” Dustin of Springville, Utah, said. “We focused on the small things and made the adjustments needed.”

One of the adjustments they needed to make is the wind, which was blowing out of the northwest toward rightfield.

“The wind made some things difficult, but we practice in it all the time,” she said. “So, we knew what we needed to adjust and shift around before the game started and made those adjustments.”

Dustin went 2-for-2 with a home run, three runs scored, and three RBIs, and twice was hit by a pitch. Bree Henson had two RBIs with a run scored, while Arianah Plorin had a run scored with a single and two RBIs. Sianna Lewis had two runs scored with two RBIs.

In action Saturday, April 1, WNCC’s softball team split a double header with Otero. WNCC had a 6-0 lead in the second game, but Otero scored at least one run in the final six innings and earned a 15-10 win.