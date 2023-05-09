Three members of the Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team signed letters of commitment with programs at the next level last week.

Freshman Jayla Owen is headed to the University of North Dakota, and sophomores Bre Fowler and Rashann Smith will continue their careers at Rogers State and Oklahoma Wesleyan University, respectively.

Owen led the Cougars in scoring this year and was named an NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American, is excited for an opportunity with the Grand Forks, North Dakota program.

“I decided to go there because it is a great school, a great team, and a great coaching staff,” Owen said. “I know I will accomplish my goals over there and succeed on and off the court.”

The Quebec, Canada, native averaged 12.3 points a game and led the team with 49 3-pointers. She also shot 84.3% from the free throw line

“It has been a dream of mine to play Division I (basketball) since I was 6,” she said.

Fowler, a Berthoud, Colorado, native finished second on the team with 44 3-pointers and she is now headed to the Division II program, located just north of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“The coaching staff is really cool and I have talked to them for the last month and they just made me feel like home,” Fowler said. “My future teammates are cool and took me in when I went on the visit. The atmosphere was really cool when I went there.”

Fowler shot 32.8% from the 3-point line and 78% from the free throw line. She also had 71 assists and 40 steals and averaged 10 points a game this year.

“(Coming to WNCC) definitely has made me a better player,” she said. “Playing against these DI players made me a lot better. It made me grow as a basketball player and also as a person. I am really grateful for that.”

“It is really awesome for me to continue on to play,” Fowler said. “I am really grateful to have this opportunity and just to continue my basketball career and make it as far as I can.

Smith, a 6-foot-4 center from Auckland, New Zealand, started at Dawson Community College and then transferred to WNCC for the last two seasons.

“I am going to Oklahoma Wesleyan University and it is the first school that I had had an instant connection,” Smith said. “The coach coached one of my cousins and coming from a very different culture background, she understood that in our culture. She was willing to work with me. I feel pretty comfortable going there and the campus is beautiful. And it is only 45 minutes away from Tulsa.”

Smith averaged 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds a contest this year. She also shot 46.3% from the field and 71.4% from the free throw line.

“I think it is great and I am excited (to keep playing),” she said. “My dream is to become an elementary teacher so using my sport as a way to get to my dream is awesome.”