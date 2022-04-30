Consistency is key: Bulldogs golf competes at Scottsbluff

Many area teams, along with some from Cheyenne, competed at the Scottsbluff Invite on Mondaym April 25 at Scotts Bluff Country Club. In his first year as a Bearcat, Austin Thyne won the Scottsbluff Invite by one stroke over Cheyenne Central’s Caden Cunningham.

“It feels pretty good winning it,” Thyne said. “Last year, I didn’t do very well, so it felt good to win it my last year.”

The Bearcats finished second as a team with a 329 as coach Brock Ehler is proud of how his team performed.

“Austin (Thyne) obviously offsets the score a little bit when you can shoot around par but they all did good,” Ehler said. “They’re grinding, continuing to work and play hard especially when someone is frustrating, they are taking their time on their shots.”

Many teams who aren’t from the Panhandle came to compete at the Scotts Bluff Country Club because it is the location for this year’s Class B state tournament, and they want to get a jump on the course and to see the competition.

“Seeing these guys compete, people that want to come watch it at the state tournament, they’re going to see kids that can get the ball around,” Ehler said.

Others, like the schools from Wyoming, will compete to get better and have good competition from outside the state.

“We lost to Casper Kelly Walsh; they beat us by seven shots in the Cheyenne tournament and they’ve won four of the last six state championships in Class A in Wyoming, and Central has been right on their heels,” Ehler said. “It’s about competing, we want to get this competition and that makes the kids want to get better.”

Just like at this invite, Scottsbluff finished second at the Cheyenne Invite on April 8. The golfers felt the competition was good, especially with Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central.

Even though they didn’t have an athlete in the top 10, Gering coach Jon Hutchison was happy with how the team competed as the Bulldogs finished eighth with 359 strokes.

“As a team, we had an average day today. I’m happy with how the guys competed though,” Hutchison said.

The Bulldogs saw some areas of their game work as they struggled in others during the invite.

“We were hitting irons and approaching shots well today. We lost a lot of strokes around the green,” Hutchison said. “Chip shots were running out on the greens further than we expected, and we didn’t putt very well today.”

As the season continues with a meet in Chadron on Thursday, April 28 and districts in a few weeks, the Gering Bulldogs will need to work on their consistency. Coach Hutchinson is excited to see how his team progresses moving forward.

“We need to continue working on consistency and shot selection. Playing smart golf and not getting so down on ourselves because of poor shots will be the key going forward,” he said. “I’m proud of how hard these guys are working and am excited to see how we progress through these last few tournaments before districts.”

In Chadron, the Bulldogs finished second with a 342 as two golfers finished in the top 10; Jack Maser finished third with 81 strokes and Dalton Weise in ninth with 85.

Division I

Individual Top 10

1. Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff 73; 2. Caden Cunningham, Cheyenne Central 74; 3. Cael Peters, Mitchell 76; 4. Jonas Sommerville, McCook 81; 5. Nash Coleman, Cheyenne East 81; 6. Broc Berry, Chadron 82; 7. Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff 82; 8. Caleb Castillo, Ogallala 82; 9. Hunter Hanson, McCook 83; 10. Corbin Murphy, Ogallala 83

Team Results

1. Cheyenne Central, 325; 2. Scottsbluff 329; 3. Ogallala, 335; 4. McCook, 338; 5. Cheyenne East 351; 6. Sidney 353; 7. North Platte, 355; 8. Gering 359; 9. Chadron, 362; 10. Alliance, 370; 11. Mitchell, 380

Division II

Individual Top 10

1. Kyler Lusche, Kimball 86; 2. Tommy Dredla, Scottsbluff 88; 3. Wisley Mooc, Scottsbluff 90; 4. Michal Villigrana, Scottsbluff 93; 5. Cord Symons, Scottsbluff 94; 6. Mitch Culek, Gering 95; 7. Gavin Dunkel, Morrill 95; 8. Caden Galbraith, Chadron 97; 9. Austin Bosche, Scottsbluff 99; 10. Christian Bokelman, Morrill 99

Team Results

1. Scottsbluff JV, 365; 2. Scottsbluff JV2, 406; 3. Alliance JV, 422; 4. Chardon JV, 426; 5. Gering JV, 428; 6. Kimball 438; 7. Mitchell JV, 520

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

