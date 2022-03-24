Cougar baseball split with Luna on Sunday

LAS VEGAS, N.M. – The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team split a twin bill with Luna Community College in Empire Conference action Sunday, March 20 in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

The first game saw the Cougars’ Drew Book blast a homerun to power the Cougars to the 5-1 win. The second game saw Luna score six times in the first and never looked back to get the 8-2 win.

WNCC struck first in the first game, scoring two in the second inning when Eli Hernandez led off with a double and scored on a Book single. Book came around to score on a Quinn McCafferty double for the 2-0 lead.

WNCC added another run in the fourth when Book led off the inning with a solo homerun to center field.

Luna added one run in the fourth to make it 3-1, but WNCC added two insurance runs in the fifth. Jack Jones led off with a single and scored on a Jordan Rollins double. Rollins came in to score on a Joe Kinneberg ground out for the 5-1 lead.

Harold Baez picked up the win, tossing a complete game in facing just 27 batters and tossing 82 pitches. The Scottsbluff graduate scattered six hits and allowed just one run while striking out four and walking one.

Offensively, the Cougars managed six hits. Book led the way with two hits including a home run with two runs scored and two RBIs. McCafferty and Hernandez each had a double. McCafferty also had two hits with a RBI.

The second game saw WNCC score first with a run on back-to-back singles from Kinneberg and Jack Jones. Kinneberg scored on a Hernandez sacrifice fly.

Luna answered in the bottom of the first in a big way, plating six runs to grab the 6-1 lead. Luna added single runs in the second and third inning to lead 8-1.

WNCC added one run late in the sixth as McCafferty singled and scored on a Kinneberg sacrifice fly.

WNCC managed just six hits in the contest. Jones led the way with two hits, including a double. Kinneberg also had a hit with a run scored and a RBI.

Noah Baumann suffered the defeat, going five innings in scattering 11 hits and allowing all six runs. Baumann struck out three and walked two.

Caden Eymann also saw action, tossing one inning in allowing a hit.

WNCC will be back in action Thursday, March 24 when the Cougars travel to Northeastern Junior College for a conference game in Sterling, Colorado.

Game 1

WNCC 020 120 0 – 5 9 1

Luna 000 100 0 – 1 6 1

WP – Harold Baez

2B – Eli Hernandez, Quinn McCafferty, Jordan Rollins.

HR – Drew Book.

Game 2

WNCC 100 001 0 – 2 6 1

Luna 611 000 x – 8 12 1

LP – Noah Baumann.

2B – Jack Jones.