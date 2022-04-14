Cougar baseball tops Colby 7-4

COLBY, Kan. – The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team scored six, seventh inning runs and captured their third straight victory with an impressive pitching performance in earning a 7-4 win over Colby Community College Monday in Colby, Kansas.

The Cougars moved to 15-23 on the season. WNCC went 3-1 in the three-day road trip as they topped McCook Community College on Sunday, April 10 in Empire Conference games 6-3 and 19-15.

Colby had a strong season going as the Trojans drop to 22-11 on the season.

“We played great today,” JJ Garza, the Alliance High graduate, said. “We had some key guys get injured in the past couple weeks and the next guys up did what they were supposed to do.”

Garza, who got the save in the game while Wyatt Zsidisin got the win, said the pitchers were doing their job on the mound, while the offense did what they needed to do — get on base and rely on their teammates to bring them in.

“We had some hard hit balls (early on) but they (Colby) also had some great defense,” Garza said. “Later on in the game, we found the gaps and started to score. Hitting and pitching did what they were supposed to do. Pitching was hitting spots and with that, we were able to get guys out. I think it’s a great confidence booster to head into this weekend.”

Monday’s 9-inning contest against Colby saw a complete team effort as the Cougar pitching staff put in a stellar performance. WNCC utilized five pitchers in the contest. The pitching staff combined to allow just six hits and four runs. The five pitchers struck out 15 and walked just three.

Zsidisin and Aiden Schultz tossed two innings apiece, and they each allowed just one hit and each struck out five.

Brian Bruxvoort started on the mound as he went two innings in allowing a hit and striking out three. Thibault Mercadier followed with two innings of work in allowing three hits and four runs while striking out two. Then it was Zsidisin and Schultz’ turns on the hill before giving way to Garza, who got the save on the day.

Offensively, the Cougars outhit the Trojans 8-6 with eight different players getting at least one hit. Drew Book and Jordan Rollins each had doubles in the game. Book also had two RBIs while Max Adam scored two runs.

Colby struck first, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth on two singles to take a 4-0 lead.

WNCC came back with a single run in the sixth as Adam singled and scored on a 2-out double by Book to make it 4-1.

WNCC’s pitching staff and defense continued playing strong and it was the top of the seventh when the Cougars exploded for six runs on just three hits as they manufactured runs with hustle on the base paths.

Dylan Howard started the inning with a single followed by Spencer Ohu earning a walk. Ethan Johnson went to sacrifice and reached base on an error which brought two runs in. Rollins then doubled in Johnson to tie the game at 4-4.

The Cougars weren’t through as Adam walked to put two runners on. Eli Hernandez came through to score Rollins to put the Cougars in front 5-4. Dalton Nelson then was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Adam scored on a sacrifice fly by Book and then Hernandez scored on a sacrifice fly from Quinn McCafferty to make it 7-4.

After that, the Cougar defense kept playing strong as Colby managed just one base runner in the final three innings, and that was in the seventh inning.

WNCC will have a few days off before they get set to host Northeastern Junior College in a key Empire Conference North doubleheader on Friday and Saturday April 15-16 at Cleveland Field.

WNCC (15-23) 000 001 600 – 7 8 2

Colby (22-11) 000 400 000 – 4 6 2

WP – Wyatt Zsidisin; S – JJ Garza.

2B – Drew Book, Jordan Rollins.