Cougar baseball tops McCook

In the final game of the regular season, the Western Nebraska Community College Cougars baseball team hosted the McCook Community College Indians on Saturday, April 30 at Cleveland Field. The Cougars would come out on top 10-9 on a Jack Jones walk-off single.

Jones is one of 14 sophomores who won’t be returning next year, so getting the walk-off in his final game at home was special.

“I feel great, that’s the best moment for me in this last game,” Jones said. “I’ve been here for a while so it was nice to end on that for sure.”

McCook put up three runs to start the game before WNCC cut the lead to 3-2 by the end on an Eli Hernandez double and Dalton Nelson fly out.

The next two innings saw neither team put a run across and in the bottom of the fourth, the Cougars tied the game with a Dylan Howard single.

The Indians scored the next three runs in the top of the fifth and held the Cougars scoreless.

Down 6-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Cougars put themselves in the lead by putting up a four-spot, which began with a Howard walk with the bases loaded.

“I feel like our offense has been resilient,” Jones said. “We get down in the game and we always find a way to come back and put our defense in a position to win the game.”

Up 7-6 and holding McCook to without a run for two innings, the Cougars added some insurance runs in the eighth with a Nelson double and Drew Book groundout.

The Indians tied the game 9-9 with three runs in the top of the ninth on a double, passed ball and wild pitch.

The bottom of the inning for the Cougars started with a Howard single before Spencer Ohu struck out. Quinn McCafferty grounded into a fielder’s choice as McCook tried for the double play.

McCafferty stole second base and with two outs and a runner on second, Jones swung at the fifth pitch, bringing in the final run.

WNCC out-hit McCook 13-8. Jones was one of two players with a multi-hit game as he went 4-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. Howard was the other, going 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs. Hernandez and Nelson had two RBIs apiece.

The Cougars utilized six pitchers as Harold Baez got the start, going two innings and allowing four hits, three runs and one walk while recording three strikeouts. Thibault Mercadier, JJ Garza, Wyatt Zsidisin, Aiden Schultz and Caden Eymann saw time on the mound. Schultz would get the win.

“It was a big bullpen game for us. We were trying to save our arms for the playoffs coming up next week,” Jones said. “We were trying to use our bullpen and be as efficient as possible.”

WNCC will travel to Trinidad State for the first-round of the Region IX Tournament and will play the Trojans on Friday, May 6. The Cougars will work to refine certain areas of their game before Friday.

“I think a couple things we can do is refine our defense and try and clean it up a little bit,” Jones said. “Offensively, just scoring runs and just finding ways to put ourselves in the game.”

McCook 3 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 3 - 9 8 1

WNCC 2 0 0 1 0 4 0 2 1 - 10 13 2

WP - Cayden Eymann

2B - Eli Hernandez, Dalton Nelson

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

