Cougar Hoops win WNCC Cougar Golf Classic

The Cougar Hoops foursome of Billy Engel, Jon Darnell, Travis Hounshell, and Brian Gutwein captured the 2022 edition of the Cougar Golf Classic Saturday at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

Cougar Hoops fired a handicapped score of 51.29 to take home the $400 first-place honor. Cougar Hoops defeated Safetyline Consultants team of Bob Hessler, Amando Casteneda, Ryan Burgner, and Greg Sell who had a 54.49 handicapped score.

The defending champs The Legends finished third with a score of 54.85. The Legends were made up of Mike McKee, KC McKee, Rick Gable, and Ethan Bellairs.

The COED division was won by the team of Libby +3 made up of Doug Jones, Luke Stobel, Libby Stobel, and Kevin Hauser. They shot a handicapped score of 50.31 to earn the $400 first-place prize from the golf pro shop.

Libby +3 captured the top prize over the Sterling Cougars team of Todd Book, Jess Book, Josh Dorcey, and Tyler Blood who had a 54.9 score while the third-place team of Sedgewick Swatters finished with a 56.9 score. Sedgewick Swatters were made up of Coleton Spitz, Rachael Spitz, Parker Redfern, and Kayla Redfern.

There were 18 teams that participated in this year’s Cougar Golf Classic.

There were also hole prize winners. The longest putt on hole 2 by a woman was Rachael Spitz, while the longest putt on hole 18 by a man went to Gable.

The longest drive on hole 4 by a man went to Clarence Gealy, while the longest drive on hole 10 by a woman went to Kayla Redfern.

The winner of the closest to the pin in two shots on hole 5 went to Dorcey, while the closest to the water on hole 9 went to Ty Wilson. The winner of the closest to the sand on hole 12 went to Mike Jones, while the closest to the pin on hold 13 was Daniel Lockard.

Then, on the fun hole 8 where the golfers got to hit a marshmallow to see who had the longest drive, the men’s winner was Josh Buttle while the women’s winner was Amy Hauser.

The Cougar golf classic was started in 2004 and has played every year except 2020 when the pandemic hit.