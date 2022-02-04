Cougar men capture win over Trinidad State

WNCC led 9-5 to start the game on a Carl Thorpe bucket only to watch Trinidad come back to grab a 20-17 lead. The lead see-sawed back and forth the rest of the half as the Cougars clung to a 37-36 halftime lead.

In the game, there were 11 lead changes and five ties and most of those were in the first half.

The second half saw Trinidad grab a 7-point lead at 48-41 and led 52-46. That was when the Cougars had that 10-0 run that saw them grab the 56-52 lead.

Trinidad did cut the lead by two points, but Johnson had the hot hand as he buried three straight 3-pointers to help the Cougars lead 67-58 with 6:39 to play.

The Cougars continued playing tough defense and pushed the lead to 75-62 late on six straight points from Rodney Sawyer and held on for the 77-64 win.

WNCC shot 49% from the field but were only 33% (6-of-18) from beyond the arc. Trinidad also made six threes but only shot 38% from the field.

The Cougars won the rebound battle 39-31.

WNCC will be back in action this weekend when they travel to face McCook Community College on Friday, Feb. 4 and then North Platte Community College on Saturday, Feb. 5.