Cougar men fall to Golden Eagles

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team put together a big second-half run to hold on to an 81-65 win over the Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team on Saturday, Nov. 20, in the Hilex Poly/Physician’s Immediate Care Tournament.

WNCC head coach Billy Engel said the difference in the game was Southern Idaho’s shooting.

“Defensively, when they shoot 61%, it really makes it tough,” he said. “They shot 50% in the first half and 75% in the second half. Defensively, we have to get better but, man, credit to a really talented team. Their guards are really talented. Their bigs are really talented. I am really proud of our guys to really value the basketball and that has been an Achilles heel for us in not being able to take care of the ball. The other one is giving up offensive rebounds. That killed us in our first five games, but to give up four offensive rebounds to CSI is an impressive number for us.”

The first half saw the Cougars go on a 9-0 run behind six points from Them Koang for a 9-4 lead. CSI came back to lead 18-10. CSI went up 24-13 before WNCC came back to slice the lead to 28-21 on a Carl Thorpe bucket. CSI led 33-23 at halftime.