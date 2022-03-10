Cougar softball splits in pod play

MCCOOK — The Western Nebraska Community College softball team continued Region IX pod play on Friday, March 4 in McCook, downing Trinidad State 10-2 and losing to Lamar Community College 9-8.

The first game saw the Cougars take down the Trojans, a team that won the Region IX Tournament last year, 10-2 in five innings. WNCC out-hit Trinidad 14-4.

The majority of the runs came in the first inning as the Cougars scored eight of their 10 runs with the last two coming in the second.

Macyn Hartman singled to start WNCC off before Mackenzie Bakel got hit by a pitch. Lexi Butterfield loaded up the bases with a line drive single to left field.

The first run came from Bella Coffman, who got hit by a pitch, before Erin Hanafin brought two more runners in on a single to center field, bringing the score to 3-1 in the bottom of the first inning and no outs.

Bases were loaded once more for the Cougars when Emma Schweitzer walked. DesaRae Woolsey cleared the bases on a triple to extend the lead to 6-1.

Woolsey scored two batters later on a single from Victoria Wharton. Bakel’s next at-bat gave WNCC their final tally of the inning. Bakel grounded out to the second baseman, scoring Wharton.

With the score 8-1 in the bottom of the second, the Cougars had two on base when Schweitzer reached on an error to score Coffman.

Hanafin scored the final run of the game for the Cougars on a Bailey Blanchard single to the shortstop.

The Trojans scored their final run in the top of the fifth to bring the game to its final score of 10-2.

Hanafin went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs as Wharton went 2-for-2 with one RBI and one run.

Katie McMillan pitched a complete game giving up two runs, two walks, four hits — including a homerun — and had four strikeouts.

Game two saw WNCC come close to a comeback in a 9-8 loss to the Runnin’ Lopes. The teams both had 10 hits but the difference in the game was the four errors committed by the Cougars versus the two by the Runnin’ Lopes.

The Cougars scored one in the second and fourth, two in the sixth, and four in the final inning.

Down 9-4 in the seventh inning with runners on second and third, Hanafin takes the fifth pitch of her at-bat and hits a 3-run homerun to center field.

Hanafin led WNCC, going 3-for-4 with a triple and home run, three RBIs and scored three runs. The Cougars also saw Butterfield and Bella Mumford hit doubles and Blanchard hit a triple.

Lexi Parker got the loss after giving up four hits, six runs (two earned), and two walks in one inning of work. Butterfield pitched the final five innings, giving up six hits and three runs while striking out three.

The final games of the pod have been postponed to a later date. The Cougars will face the Runnin’ Lopes in a four-game series March 11-12 in Lamar.

Game 1

Trinidad 100 01 — 2 4 2

WNCC 820 0 – 10 11 1

WP - Katie McMillan

3B - DemiRae Woolsey

Game 2

WNCC 010 102 4 — 8 10 4

Lamar 240 030 x — 9 10 2

LP - Lexi Parker

2B - Lexi Butterfield, Bella Mumford

3B - Bailey Blanchard, Erin Hanafin

HR - Erin Hanafin

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

