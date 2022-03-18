Cougar softball splits with Bossier Parrish

BOSSIER CITY, La. – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team split a pair of games against Bossier Parrish Community College, who received votes in the softball poll this week, in action Tuesday in Bossier City, Louisiana.

The first game saw the Cougars only get one hit and fell 10-0. The second game was totally different as the Cougars got a strong pitching performance from Lexi Butterfield in registering the 4-3 win.

The second game was a dandy as the Cougars dominated in the first six innings behind Butterfield’s pitching. The sophomore pitcher went all seven innings in scattering seven hits and allowing three hits. She also struck out three and walked just one batter.

Offensively, the Cougars pounded out 10 hits to seven. Three Cougars had two hits each. Taylor Klein had a double with two RBIs and a run scored while Macyn Hartman had a double with a RBI. Mackenzie Bakel also had a double with a run scored.

Neither team scored in the first two innings. It was the third and fourth innings when WNCC broke through. The Cougars plated two runs in the third and it all started when Klein had a 2-out single. Butterfield and Emma Schweitzer followed with walks to load the bases. Hartman then singled in a run before Arianah Plorin walked to force in another run to make it 2-0.

The next inning, the Cougars plated two more runs. Victoria Wharton singled and then Bakel hit a double. Both came in to score on a Klein double for the 4-0 lead.

Butterfield had a shutout going until the seventh inning when Bossier Parrish got something going. The Cavaliers scored three runs on just two hits. With two outs, Bossier Parrish scored on a double, but that was it as Butterfield got the last out on a liner to second baseman Bailey Blanchard for the win.

The first game was totally different from game two. WNCC only had one hit while Bossier Parrish had 10 hits and scored two in the fourth and four in the fourth for a 6-0 lead.

The top of the fourth saw WNCC out something together. Bakel walked and then Schweitzer got the first hit of the game on a 2-out single to put runners on the corner, but that was all that happened in the fourth.

Bossier Parrish then scored four in the fourth for the 10-0 lead to get the win.

The Cougars continued the Spring Break trip, traveling to face Angelina College, who received votes in the softball poll, for a doubleheader on Thursday, March 17. WNCC won the first game 13-10 and lost the second 12-0. The team will head to Trinity Valley Community College on Friday and Saturday for a 4-game series.

Game 1

WNCC 000 00 – 0 1 1

Bossier Parrish 240 4x – 10 10 0

LP – Katie McMillan.

Game 2

WNCC 002 200 0 – 4 10 0

Bossier Parrish 000 000 3 – 3 7 0

WP --- Lexi Butterfield.

2B – Taylor Klein, Macyn Hartman, Mackenzie Bakel.