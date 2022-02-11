Cougar softball team ready to open season

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team is ready to open the 2022 season on Wednesday when the Cougars travel to Texas for eight games. This trip begins a whirlwind of games that will take them into May with the regional tournament.
WNCC head coach Katelyn Groves said this team is excited and ready to get going.
“We are excited to get going and start our 2022 season,” Groves said. “We have a hungry team this year that is scattered with new and returning faces. But, in competition during practice, you can’t tell who that is. We have had leadership step up in all classes and our student-athletes are ready to go compete and show what we’ve got.”
The Cougars open the season Feb. 9 and 10 when they face preseason-ranked No. 14 Howard College and then a matchup with Western Texas College on Feb. 11 and 12.
These eight games will be competitive as Groves said she hopes her team plays hard next week.
“Howard and Western Texas are two teams that play extremely hard and will make you earn every base you take,” she said. “These games are great ways to test ourselves early in the season and hit the ground running. Our goal for next week is to have good at bats, get timely hits, locate our pitches, communicate well on defense and make plays. If we can go out and do what we’ve doing in practices with high energy and good communication we’re going to put ourselves in good positions to come away with wins.”
WNCC enters the season after ending the 2021 season with a third place finish at the regional tournament with a line-up of just nine players after injuries hit the team. A vast majority of last year’s players return this season to provide a good core to build on.
The returners, though, are being pushed in practice with a very talented and deep recruiting class.
The Cougars have a roster of 24 players with eight returning from a year ago. WNCC also has one player that played in the 2020 season returning and a transfer that played a year ago at Otero Junior College.
The eight players that were on the team last season include Bella Coffman from Aurora, Colorado; Lexi Butterfield of Lehi, Utah; Mackenzie Bakel of Thornton, Colorado; Chloe Cronquist of Blackfoot, Idaho; Bailey Blanchard of Elizabeth, Colorado; Emma Schweitzer of Aurora, Colorado; Bree Henson of Feilding, New Zealand; and Erin Hanafin of Firestone, Colorado.
Lexi Parker returns to WNCC after playing the 2020 season. That was the season that was cancelled in March due to the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Parker hails from Draper, Utah.
The other sophomore on the team is Scottsbluff graduate Taylor Klein, who spent last year at Otero, but is back to play for her hometown college WNCC.
These 10 sophomores have really helped be leaders for the Cougars this year, according to Groves.
“We have a mix of personalities and leadership styles in our 10 sophomores,” Groves said. “These young ladies are gritty and tough. They’ve been through a lot as student-athletes and as people, and they bring a fire and desire for success to our team that is contagious. They have been really fun to coach, and it’s been fun watching them compete against our freshman class. They’ve made each other better and continue to grow together on and off the field.”
Rounding out the team are the 14 freshmen that are listed on the roster. Each of these players have shown plenty of growth through the fall season and month of practice since classes resumed Jan. 17. Groves is excited for the freshmen class.
“Our freshmen class hasn’t acted like freshmen since the first week they’ve been in Navy and Gold colors,” Groves said. “They had some freshmen jitters during week one but since then, they have led and they have pushed each of their teammates to be better. They have truly bought into the mission and culture of Cougar softball. This is an extremely fun class with big personalities, differing personalities that bring a lot to the table and make our Cougar family fun. There’s never a dull moment with this group. We are looking forward to watching this team compete together both new and old.”
The freshmen class include twins DesaRae and DemiRae Woolsey of Commerce City, Colorado; Macyn Hartman of Ogden, Utah; Bella Mumford and Victoria Wharton of Parker, Colorado; Kaitlan Vanderhoff of Loveland, Colorado; Arianah Plorin of Casper, Wyoming; Morgan Dustin of Springfield, Utah; Maddie Johnston of Scottsbluff; Sianna Lewis and Erin Hurst of Las Vegas, Nevada; Caley Leslie of Prince George, British Columbia; Baylie Krueger of Swink, Colorado; and Katie McMillan of Abbotsford, British Columbia.
The one area on this team that will stand out is the pitching staff with five or six arms available to throw from the circle.
The pitching staff is highlighted from sophomores Parker and Butterfield. Parker, in 2020, struck out 27 in just 10 appearances in the shortened season. Last year, Butterfield struck out 57 in her 124 innings pitched.
The freshmen pitchers in the circle include DesaRae Woolsey, Vanderhoff, Leslie, and McMillan. McMillan’s sister Emma pitched for the Cougars in 2018 and 2019 and is now pitching for the University of Purdue-Ft. Wayne.
Groves said the pitching staff is looking good and has some depth.
“Any time we have the option of throwing six different arms, life is a little better,” she said. “Last year, we had two arms so we are feeling a lot better about things on the pitching front. If we can consistently hit our spots and locate our spins, we will be in good shape.”
As far as offense, it could be a team that can hit a lot of home runs or one that hits doubles and put the ball into play. There is a lot of talent offensively on the team.
“Offensively our goal is to always hit as many doubles as possible; if a ball goes out a time or two, that’s great,” Groves said. “But our overall goal as an offense is to put the ball into play hard and allow ourselves opportunities to get on base and pass the bat.”
Last year, the Cougars blasted 37 home runs and had 69 doubles and 15 triples. Butterfield, one of the pitchers, led the team with nine round-trippers followed by Coffman with eight, Schweitzer with six, and Blanchard with five.
There could be some others this year that could provide some pop in the lineup.
“This roster has a lot of young ladies that can put the ball out and provide that homerun spark in our lineup. The truth is, you never know when you’re going to see it and from who,” Groves said. “The young ladies mentioned (from last year), I am sure will have their day again, but there will also be a handful more that will get that stat line at some point. Our goal as an offense is to put the ball in play hard and pass the bat, allow ourselves opportunities to get on base and allow our teammates to do their job behind us. If we hit a ball out, that’s a bonus and a bonus we will gladly take 1 through 9 in our lineup and one that you could and might see 1 through 9. They all have the ability to go yard.”
Groves said this team is special to coach with how deep their roster is and how well they get along on and off the field.
“This team has gelled and bonded like no other team we’ve had before,” she said. “We added 15 new players to nine returners, and they’ve been extremely coachable, had high energy, have been eager to learn, and have been really good teammates,” she said. “They’ve worked extremely hard and they’ve shown us who they are as people on and off the field which makes them really easy to be around. We are excited to see them compete and grow as our season begins and progresses.”
The Cougars' first home match is not slated until March 26 and 27 when they host Trinidad State College.
The schedule could be grueling, but the team is ready for the challenge.
“Our schedule is always like this. We play a lot of games on the road because our weather in Scottsbluff is usually cold, snowy, and windy early in the year,” she said. “Combinations of those things make it a rough day to be a softball player. However, we are looking forward to the end of March and getting to play at Volunteer Field in front of our home fans. Until then, we are excited to begin our season in Texas and get some games under our belts, continue to work on our craft, and prepare ourselves for the remainder of our season.”