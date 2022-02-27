Dane, Awiszus win at state

The final day of the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament saw three Gering wrestlers enter their respective brackets with two earning titles.

Gering’s Ashton Dane and Jacob Awiszus won in their brackets, with one seeing a District finals rematch, while Collin Schwartzkopf finished second in the 220 bracket.

“We wrestled well, it was a tough loss with Collin at 220 but Jacob and Ashton wrestled phenomenally,” Berger said. “All tournament long, they just wrestled well. Collin had a great tournament. I’m happy with the way they performed today, and this is the place where you’ll shine the brightest.”

In Class B, Dane pinned his opponent, Bennington’s Cadyn Coyle, in 5:17 to win his first title in 106.

In a rematch from the B4 district championship, Awiszus returned the favor to Beatrice’s Deegan Nelson to win his first state title in a 5-1 decision. The senior saw Nelson hand him his first loss at districts on Feb. 12 in a sudden victory.

“We were 1-1 with (Nelson), we beat him early in the season and he beat us at districts. We prepared for that match all week long,” Gering coach Jarred Berger said. “We just knew what we had to do to beat him. He (Awiszus) worked with the coaches and we had a great game plan going in. He was pretty focused. It’s fun to see kids execute the game plan, and he was prepared for it.”

Collin Schwartzkopf was the final area wrestler to take the mat in the 220 championship. His opponent, Nebraska City’s Mikah Ruiz, would get the win, pinning Schwartzkopf in 3:13, resulting in a second place finish for the Bulldog.

In the team standings, Gering finished seventh with 81.5 points as Bennington won this year’s team title with 160.5 points.

With most of the athletes not having been to state, Berger said this is an experience for those kids, whether they win or not.

“We lost a few matches early in the week that we would’ve liked to have won, but those guys are coming back next year. They’re going to be hungry. The experience and just coming down here and wrestling in front of all those people, there’s 10 mats on the floor; it’s so much different than any other tournament we’ve wrestled in this year,” Berger said. “To get that experience, to be a state qualifier, it’s huge. We’ve got a ton of kids coming back and they’re ready to take the push to step on the podium next year.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.