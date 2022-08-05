(Disc) Golfing for a cause

On Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day, DQ and the Oregon Trail Disc Golf Club partnered to raise funds for the Children’s Miracle Network. On Thursday, July 28th, experienced and new players alike gathered at the Oregon Trail Park Disc Golf course to play a round to raise donations for Dairy Queen’s annual fundraiser.

Andrew Harris, one of the leading members of the Oregon Trail Disc Golf Club was one of the driving forces behind the event, and several new endeavors the club is undergoing.

“I’m one of a few members that lead the Oregon Trail Disc Golf Club. This year, we joined with Dairy Queen to raise money for their miracle treat day that helps fund the Children’s Miracle Network,” Harris said. “We’re here to hopefully get some new disc golf players and introduce some people to the sport and grow our club and help Dairy Queen.”

The leaders of the club are happy to be able to promote their sport while also helping a good cause in the community.

“I think this a great way to raise money, it’s fun, and a lot of local businesses get involved and just kind of gives the public a fun afternoon event,” Harris said.

Along with pairing up with Dairy Queen for their fundraising event, the club plans to work with local governments to help promote disc golf in the Gering and Scottsbluff areas.

“The Oregon Trail Disc Golf Club will soon be a state non-profit and we will be working with local businesses to rejuvenate some of our local courses. A lot of them were put in in the early 2000’s and have really aged, and possibly be putting in some new courses as well,” Harris said. “So we hope to grow the sport in the community and gather new members, while gathering more energy in the community for the sport of disc golf.”

One of the club’s first plans is to revamp the Riverside Disc Golf Course in Scottsbluff, adding new formats to the course, and removing Par 2 hole’s which have been phased out in many other disc golf courses.

In the event, Harris won the advanced division with a -13 from par score, Ty Hageman at -11, and Trevor Harris at -10. In the intermediate division, Quentin Robbins won with -6, with Adam Kampbell at -5, and Joshua Garza at -4. In the recreational division, Brianna Kampbell won at +5, and Marli Miller won at +7, in the beginner category, Kian Blomstedt won at -1.