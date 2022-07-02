Douglas, Scarberry earn double wins at raceway

It was a big weekend for racing at HiWay 92 RaceWay Park with action both Friday and Saturday with the Legends in town for racing both nights.

Legend driver Tanner Scarberry was the big winner over the weekend as Scarberry won all three main events and is number one in the RMLRA point standings with 990 points over second-place Tessa Marine.

Scarberry didn’t win all the races last weekend at HiWay 92 Raceway. On Saturday, Scarberry finished second in the trophy dash/First Legend heat race as Natalie Foster won her first race at the Gering racetrack when she won the trophy/heat race over Scarberry.

Other than that, Scarberry won all the other races. On Saturday, it was a double-main for the Legend cars. Scarberry didn’t lead in either main until with 10 laps to go and that was when he made his move to take the lead in both races.

In the first main, Scarberry finished first over Darrell Lee Stewart and Al Matthews. The second main saw Scarberry and Stewart finish one-two with Brett Reid taking third.

The other races on Saturday saw the Warriors in action. Chris Overmire won the trophy dash. After that, it was all Chris Douglas as he won the heat race over Randy Avolio and then defeated Overmire in the main event.

Douglas picked up another win on Saturday night as the last race of the night was the crazy Figure Eights and with six cars on the track on the Figure 8 course, Douglas captured first as there were several close calls on the X intersection in the middle of the track.

The other division on Saturday was the Bandoleros and that one saw five cars start. The trophy dash had a big race as a wreck in the early stages between sisters Madilyn Lange and Aspyn Lange put both cars out of commission for the rest of the night. Madilyn Lange was leading the Outlaw division of the Bandolero coming in and is still ahead of Jacob Johnson. Wyatt Dent continues his fine racing in the Bandolero Bandit division has he won all the races.

Friday’s racing was also strong as Scarberry won the second heat race and then the main event. Al Matthews won the trophy dash/first heat race.

The Minions also took to the track and Dalton Gass won two races on the day, capturing the trophy dash and then the main event. The heat race winner was Kallen Nuss.

The Super Stocks had some heated races as well. Ken Moore started Friday night off winning the trophy dash. After that it became the Kyle Austin show as Austin defeated Moore in both the heat and main event races.

There will be racing once again this Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. with the Minions, Figure 8s, Warriors, Farm Trucks, and Super Stocks hitting the pavement. There will also be a firework show by Fireworks Unlimited after the races that night.

Friday, June 24 results

Trophy Dash

Minions – Dalton Gass

Bandos-Bandits – Wyatt Dent

Bandos-Outlaws – Jacob Johnson

Super Stock – Ken Moore

Legends – Al Matthews

Legends

Heat 1 – 1, Al Matthews; 2, Darrel Lee Stewart; 3, Natalie Foster; 4, Trent Phillips; 5, Garrett Wilson; 6, Erik Bain.

Heat 2 – 1, Tanner Scarberry; 2, Brett Reid; 3, Tessa Marine; 4, Bob Phillips; 5, Bryanna Bruce.

Main – 1, Tanner Scarberry; 2, Al Matthews; 3, Darrel Lee Stewart; 4, Natalie Foster; 5, Bryanna Bruce; 6, Tessa Marine; 7, Trent Phillips; 8, Brett Reid; 9, Garrett Wilson; 10, Erik Bain; 11, Bob Phillips

Minions

Heat – 1, Kallen Nuss; 2, Dalton Gass; 3, Bridger Wallace; 4, Porter Kelly; 5, Aly Simons; 6, Micheala Ashing.

Main – 1, Dalton Gass; 2, Kallen Nuss; 3, Porter Kelly; 4, Bridger Wallace; 5, Aly Simons; 6, Micheala Ashing.

Bandos-Bandits

Main – 1, Wyatt Dent; 2, Reagan Furge; 3, Aspyn Lange.

Bandos-Outlaws

Main – 1, Jacob Johnson; 3, Madilyn Lange.

Super Stock

Heat – 1, Kyle Austin; 2, Ken Moore; 3, Terry Gass; 4, Doug Fornstrom; 5, Jesse Fornstrom; 6, Brayden Douglas; 7, Miller Brothers; 8, Trent Rahmig.

Main – 1, Kyle Austin; 2, Ken Moore; 3, Trent Rahmig; 4, Terry Gass; 5, Miller Brothers; 6, Jesse Fornstrom; 7, Doug Fornstrom.

Saturday, June 25 results

Trophy Dash

Warriors: Chris Overmire.

Bandos-Bandits: Wyatt Dent

Bandos-Outlaws: Jacob Johnson

Legends: Natalie Foster

Legends

Heat 1: 1, Natalie Foster; 2, Tanner Scarberry; 3, Al Mathews; 4, Trent Phillips; 5, Dillon Foster; 6, Garrett Wilson; 7, Bob Phillips.

Heat 2: 1, Bryanna Bruce; 2, Darrel Lee Stewart; 3, Brett Reid; 4, Tessa Marine; 5, Erik Bain; 6, Jessi Dike.

Main 1: 1. Tanner Scarberry; 2, Darrel Lee Stewart; 3, Al Matthews; 4, Brett Reid; 5, Tessa Marine; 6, Dillon Foster; 7, Bryanna Bruce; 8, Jessi Dike; 9, Bob Phillips; 10, Natiaie Foster.

Main 2: 1, Tanner Scarberry; 2, Darrel Lee Stewart; 3, Brett Reid; 4, Al Matthews; 5, Natalie Foster; 6, Bryanna Bruce; 7, Tessa Marine; 8, Dillon Foster; 9, Erik Bain; 10, Jessi Dike; 11, Bob Phillips.

Warriors

Heat: 1, Chris Douglas; 2, Randy Avolio; 3, Scott Ash; 4, Chris Overmire; 5, Beth Cress.

Main: 1, Chris Douglas; 2, Chris Overmire; 3, Randy Avolio; 4, Sean Ash; 5, Beth Cress.

Bandos: 1, Wyatt Dent; 2, Jacob Johnson; 3, Reagan Fruge.

Figure 8s: 1, Chris Douglas; 2, Chris Overmire; 3, Randy Avolio; 4, Beth Cress; 5, Sean Ash.