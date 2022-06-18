East All-Stars defeat Western All-Stars

Graduated seniors from the class of 2022 around the area gathered for one last high school football game, the West-Nebraska All-Star game hosted at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.

The game between the East and West teams started with some trickery, a reverse pass from Perkins County’s Hayden Foster to Ogallala’s Cameron Bush. The drive would be capped off with a touchdown run by Chadron’s Dawson Dunbar, and a successful two-point attempt.

The West would give up a field goal on the ensuing drive and on the West's next possession, Cardinal quarterback Justus Alcorn was sacked in the endzone for a safety.

The West offense would score again on another trick play, a double pass from Gering’s Tyler Garrett to Potter-Dix’s Thomas Muldoon.

The game would go into halftime with the West leading 14-11. After the break the teams would trade possessions until eventually the East put up two touchdowns to go up 14 points. The West was able to bring the game to within one score, but were unable to force overtime or win outright, losing 31-24.

Despite not taking the win, the West team is still glad to have been able to play one last high school football game.

“It was awesome. I thought the kids had a fun week and it was great bringing them together, it was just an awesome experience. We have great young men, they unified throughout the week and went out and played their tails off,” West coach Brent Bauer said. “They left everything they had on the field, you don’t see a lot of All-Star games that get scoring that high on both sides, we were probably a fourth-down conversion from pushing it into overtime.”

Aside from participating in the games, and activities in the week leading up to the game, the teams represented their own schools and communities.

“It was awesome spending the week with these guys. They came in, the laughs and jokes and personalities we had with this group were very evident. They’re just such good young men that represented their own programs and their schools and communities very well. We couldn’t have asked for better men, and a better team,” Bauer said.

The Gering Bulldogs had two participants in the game, one of which, wide receiver Garrett, threw a touchdown for the West in the second quarter trick play.

“It was really fun being able to play against guys I’ve played against my entire life, and having a brotherhood built with each other made it 10 times better,” Garrett said. “This game was just a hell of a time and I’m so glad I got chosen to be here.”

Also representing the West from Gering was Sam Rocheleau playing on the offensive and defensive line.

“It was an amazing feeling, I thought my season was over way back when we lost, but coming back to this was a great thing to do and a great memory that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Rocheleau said.

The players also enjoyed the chance to play with a new set of teammates.

“I didn’t know anyone coming in here, I came here and now I have 22 more teammates and we’re basically brothers. I just came here and made friends and we’re a new team and I love it,” Rocheleau said.

The All-Stars will be back next summer to celebrate the next senior class of Western Nebraska football players.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.