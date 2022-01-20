EWC men earn 67-64 win over WNCC

Biko Johnson then put the Cougars in front for the first time since midway in the first half when he hit a bucket with 25.3 seconds to play. After a timeout, EWC worked for a shot and was fouled with 10.8 seconds to play. Toldson sank both free throws for a 65-64 lead.

WNCC set up for a potential game winning drive and shot, but they turned the ball over in the backcourt and had to foul with 5.3 seconds to play. Taylor sank just one of two free throws for the Lancers, giving the Cougars a chance. WNCC turned the ball over again in the backcourt and fouled Taylor with 0.9 seconds to play. Taylor sank the first free throw and then missed the second one to give the only chance of a tying shot a long, full-court heave which was just a little off the mark, giving the Lancers the 3-point win.

WNCC shot 43% from the field and was just 18% from beyond the arc (2-of-11). The Lancers shot 41% from the field and were 28% from beyond the arc (5-of-18). The difference in the game was free throw shooting where WNCC was 10-of-17 compared to 18-of-32 for EWC.

WNCC enjoyed the rebounding edge against the Lancers 38-30. Thorpe pulled down 11 rebounds for WNCC while Nywesh had nine and Turumbil Zaki had eight.