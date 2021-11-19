EWC men topple WNCC 90-63

“We shot well and then when we needed it, someone hit some threes,” he said. “We struggled a little bit defensively against their big kid (Them Koang). He is tough and a load. We will have to work on that. But I am proud of our guys coming over here. It was a great win. We know we have to play them again, and I am sure we will have a great battle when we play them next time.”

The Lancers went up 6-0 before WNCC sliced the lead to 6-4 on a Biko Johnson bucket. The momentum changed after that as EWC went on a 17-4 run to lead 23-8 on six straight points from Tom Mark. Carl Thorpe stopped the run momentarily, but the Lancers went on an 8-0 run to lead 33-12. EWC closed out the first half on a 5-0 run to lead 46-18 at intermission.

The second half saw WNCC score eight points behind Koang to cut the lead to 46-26. EWC came back to lead 59-32 on a bucket by Enzo Clouvel Urie. WNCC fought back as they went on an 11-0 run to trail 59-43. The Lancers kept controlling things as they cruised to the win 90-63.

EWC had four players in double figures led by Quincy Taylor with 18 points. Kayden Toldson and Nikolas Gustavson each had 17 points followed by Mark with 16 points.

WNCC had just two in double figures. Koang led the way with 20 points while Thorpe had 10 points. Thorpe also pulled down 11 boards.