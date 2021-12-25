Fast start lifts Ogallala over Gering boys

The Ogallala boys’ basketball team raced out to a 19-5 first quarter lead and never looked back in a 78-59 win over Gering on Friday at Gering High School.
The win improved Ogallala to 5-1 while the Bulldogs drop to 3-3 on the season.
Gering head coach Kyle Cotton said his team has to do a better job of cleaning up the miscues and taking care of the basketball.
"The start of the game was definitely not ideal falling behind 19-2, I believe," he said. "We turned the ball over way too much. That was our number one key was to take care of the ball and it wasn't even the full-court pressure. It was the half-court pressure and we worked on it all week and I was very disappointed at the way we played tonight."
The Indians didn't waste any time early in the contest after starting out on a 19-2 run behind the play of junior Jeron Gager, who poured in nine points in the quarter. Gering sophomore Jackson Howard added a bucket and a free throw at the end of the quarter to cut the lead to 14.
Howard kicked off a run for Gering to start the second with a 3-pointer to ignite a 12-7 run for the Bulldogs. However, Gager hit his second trey of the stanza to start a 11-5 run capped off by a buzzer-beater from Corbin Murphy to give Ogallala a 37-22 lead at the half.
Ogallala got a 3-pointer from Ian Shaw to start the third before Gering cut the deficit to 40-25 on a free throw from Tyler Garrett and a bucket from Max Greeley. Ogallala answered with a 16-3 run powered by 10 points from Gager to open up the lead to 56-28. The Indians outscored Gering 27-15 in the frame to take a 64-37 lead into the final quarter.
Gering's bench shined in the fourth, outscoring the visitors 22-14 in the stanza. Ogallala, though, held on to finish out with the 19-point victory.
"All of those guys that came in late played with a lot of intensity," Cotton said. "They moved the ball well and they were doing everything we were trying to do. Hats off to them. They played well."
The 59 points put up by the Bulldogs was the most Ogallala has surrendered so far this season. The Indians have outscored their opponents 395-225 and are averaging just over 65 points per game.
The Indians were paced by Gager, who finished with 27 points and five 3-pointers. Additionally, Gager was 4 of 6 from the line. Cameron Rush also hit double digits with 12 points in the contest. Ten players found the scoring column for Ogallala in the win.
Gering was led in scoring by Eli Marez, who finished with 18 points on two 3-pointers and was 2-for-3 from the line. Howard added 12 points on three 3-pointers, while Greeley finished with 11 points.
Ogallala finished the night 6-for-10 from the free throw line while hitting eight 3-pointers. Gering finished 4-for-8 from the stripe while adding seven treys in the losing effort.
Gering will next be in action on Dec. 28 at the Hershey Holiday Tournament. Ogallala will host Hershey on Saturday.
Ogallala (5-1) 19 18 27 14 -- 78
Gering (3-3) 5 17 15 22 -- 59
OGALLALA
Jeron Gager 27, Cameron Rush 12, Ryder Smith 8, Jake Hiltibrand 8, Ian Shaw 7, Corbin Murphy 6, Harry Caskey 4, Caden Rezac 2, Caleb Castillo 2, Race McClure 2.
GERING
Eli Marez 18, Jackson Howard 12, Max Greeley 11, Damion Billie 7, Mason Gauderault 4, Kaden Bohnsack 4, Tyler Garrett 3.