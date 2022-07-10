Father, son win main event races on Saturday

A father and son combination captured wins in racing at HiWay 92 Raceway Park on Saturday on a night where there was plenty of fireworks during the races and after the races.

Dalton Gass won the Minions main event in topping Kallen Nuss, who won the heat, trophy dash, and had the fastest qualifying time.

Terry Gass, Dalton’s father, won the Farm Trucks in thrilling fashion as he earned the win over Chad Steele. The main event in the Farm Trucks was dominated by Alvie Howell, who won the heat, trophy dash, and had the fastest qualifying time. But, halfway through the race, Howell experienced car trouble and had to leave the race, leaving the race between Gass and Steele. Gass held off Steele for the win.

The other race that was fun to watch was the crazy Warrior class. The Warriors started as Randy Avolio won the trophy dash.

When the heat races started, it was a battle all the way around as Avolio picked up his second win of the night, topping Chris Douglas.

That set up the main event and what a race it was. Douglas, Avolio, and Chris Overmire were all battling for the lead. Douglas finally took the lead with about seven laps to go and held on to get the win.

The final race of the night was the Super Stock. The Super Stock class had four different winners on the night. Scott Long started things off as he had the fastest qualifying lap. But that was his only first as the trophy dash belonged to John Miller who held off Duane Buskirk for the win. The second heat race saw Trent Rahmig capture the win over Long.

The set up a main event that had plenty of fireworks. Early on, it was a battle with Miller among the leaders. But, as Miller came around turn four and neared the start line, he hit the wall with sparks flying and was out of the race.

Later, another wreck sent a couple more cars to the pits.

In the end, Christopher Buskirk, Kyle Austin, and Terry Garton were all battling at the front. Buskirk was in third and worked his way to the front and crossed the finish line in first place with Austin in second and Duane Buskirk in third.

After the races, the spectators were treated to a firework show.

HiWay 92 Raceway will take a break next weekend for Oregon Trail Days, but will be back in action on Saturday, July 16 when the Minions, Warriors, Farm Trucks, Limited Late Models, and the Colorado Vintage Oval Racers will be on the track.

Quick Time

Farm Trucks - Alvie Howell

Minions - Kallen Nuss

Super Stock - Scott Long

Trophy Dash

Farm Trucks - Alvie Howell

Warriors - Randy Avolio

Minions - Kallen Nuss

Super Stock - John Miller

Super Stock

Heat 1: 1, John Miller; 2, Duane Buskirk; 3, Terry Gass; 4, Brayden Douglas; 5, Terry Garton.

Heat 2: 1, Trent Rahmig; 2, Scott Long; 3, Christopher Buskirk; 4, Kyle Austin; 5, Ken Moore.

Main: 1, Christopher Buskirk; 2, Kyle Austin; 3, Duane Buskirk; 4, Trent Rahmig; 5, Terry Garton; 6, Brayden Douglas; 7, Scott Long.

Farm Trucks

Heat: 1, Alvie Howell; 2, Terry Gass; 3, Chad Steele; 4, Josh Smallman.

Main: 1, Terry Gass; 2, Chad Steele; 3, Josh Smallman; 4, Alvie Howell; 5, Allan Cress.

Warriors

Heat: 1, Randy Avolio; 2, Chris Douglas; 3, Chris Overmire; 4, Beth Cress; 5, Sean Ash.

Main: 1, Chris Douglas; 2, Randy Avolio; 3, Chris Overmire; 4, Beth Cress; 5, Sean Ash.

Minions

Heat: 1, Kallen Nuss; 2, Bridger Wallace; 3, Wyatt Blomenkamp; 4, Porter Kelly; 5, Micheala Ashing; 6, Carson Moore; 7, Aly Simons.

Main: 1, Dalton Gass; 2, Kallen Nuss; 3, Bridger Kelly; 4, Porter Kelly; 5, Carson Moore; 6, Wyatt Blomenkamp; 7, Michaela Ashing; 8, Aly Simons.