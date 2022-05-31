Final games of PVC Tourney rained out

The Platte Valley Companies Legion baseball tournament continued on Sunday with no team winning a championship. The last few games, just like the Western Nebraska Pioneers, had gotten rained out.

Prior to the rain out, Buffalo had downed Wheatland 11-0 in the first game of the day. The second game saw the Chadron FNBO Nationals take on Casper in a game that only went three innings.

The Nationals fell 12-0 as Casper put up a seven-spot in the second inning. Casper also got two on the board in the first and three in the third.

Casper got it started with a home run two batters into the game. The final run in the first was on a fielder’s choice. A series of hits and errors given up by the Nationals resulted in the seven-run second inning. The third inning runs were scored on passed balls and walks to end the game

Chadron was out-hit 7-2 with the only hits coming from Caden Buskirk and Trey Williamson. Williamson’s hit came in the second inning in the form of a double while Buskirk’s was a single in the first.

Broc Berry pitched the full game in going 2.1 innings and gave up seven hits, 12 runs (six earned), four walks and recorded two strikeouts.

The game between Gordon and Gering PVC went unfinished as the two teams could only get to the top of the fourth before the weather stopped the game. Prior to this, the Regulators were up 1-0 after Aydon McDonald was hit by a pitch in the third with the bases loaded.

PVC had two hits, both singles from Jackson Howard in the first and third innings. Regulator Tyler Johnson had the lone hit off a double in the fourth. Johnson was on third base when the rest of the game was called off.

Jace Freeseman was pitching for Gordon and in three innings, gave up two hits while recording five strikeouts. Howard was on the mound for Gering and gave up one hit, one run, and two walks while striking out six.

The game between PVC and the WESTCO Zephyrs that was scheduled for Tuesday, May 31 was postponed due to weather. Gering faced Sidney at home on Wednesday and the game wrapped up after press deadline.

CHADRON 000 - 0 2 5

CASPER 273 - 12 7 0

LP - Broc Berry

2B - Trey Williamson

UNFINISHED:

GORDON 001 0 - 1 1 0

GERING 000 x- 0 2 2

2B - Tyler Johnson (Regulators)

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.