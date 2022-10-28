Football falls in final game

In the final game of the season on Oct. 21, the Gering Bulldogs traveled to Hastings for a matchup with the 1-7 Tigers, falling on the road 19-7.

“We missed a lot of opportunities, especially offensively. We had a couple of plays that we could have scored on but just overall, we didn’t do a very good job up front in the second half, we got beat a lot up front the second half and it seemed like we weren’t running as hard,” Gering coach Danny O’Boyle said. “Credit their (Hastings) defense because their defense was playing really hard, they played a lot tougher than us the second half and that was the difference in the game.”

It was a defensive battle as neither team could get anything going as the Gering defense stopped the Tigers twice, resulting in a turnover on downs and Hastings blocked a Gering punt.

“Just seemed like we played well early on, Hastings was flat coming out and our guys did a good job of bend and but don’t break,” O’Boyle said. “We had two stops inside the five-yard line that was huge and that helped our offense out, just knowing that our defense wasn’t going to let them score. It gives us a little breathing room on offense.”

It wasn’t until 3:43 remaining in the half when the first score lit up the scoreboard. Bulldog Tanner Gartner ran 37 yards for the first points as Ethan Prokop’s point after attempt split the uprights.

At halftime, Gering led 7-0. Compared to the first part of the game, the Bulldogs came out of the half flat.

“We moved the ball pretty well offensively which at halftime, it seemed like the roles reversed. We came out really flat and they came out of the half and played extremely hard.”

Hastings got their first points on the board in the third quarter when Tucker Synek threw a 17-yard pass to Daeton Espino to tie the game.

It took the Tigers one play on their following possession for another Synek to Espino touchdown, this time a 79-yard pass with 3:23 in the frame. The extra point was blocked as Hastings led 13-7.

Hastings extended their lead in the fourth quarter on a nine-yard run from Chance Vertin with 7:50 remaining in the game. The Tigers tried for a two-point conversion but was broken up by the Gering defense, leaving the score 19-7.

A little more than two minutes later, the Bulldogs recovered a Tigers fumble as Bo Gable got the hit and Joey Van Anne recovered the ball. However, Gering wasn’t able to do anything as they fell 19-7.

O’Boyle is extremely proud of this year’s team and group of seniors, who he believes will do great things in life.

“I’m extremely proud of this group of seniors. I want to thank them for all the work they put in for our program from when they were sophomores and I came in, and our new coaching staff came in, for buying in with us and helping grow the program,” he said. “We couldn’t have gotten to this point, I feel like we’ve made a lot of progress over the last three years now and we couldn’t have done it without this group of seniors.”

With the injury bug hitting them, most of the seniors couldn’t play this final game.

“I wish they all could have been on the field with us tonight, a lot of guys were injured and missed a lot of time and that’s never easy. Great group of kids that’ll have success in life and that’s what’s really important. That we know this group of seniors will go on to do good things beyond high school and beyond high school athletics. So I’m really proud of them.”