Former Gering, Huskers women's basketball players to hold female basketball officiating clinic

Former Gering and University of Nebraska women’s basketball player Brooke Schwartz along with Alliance and Nebraska basketball player Amy Stephens will be hosting a Future of Female Officials officiating clinic put on by the organization Redhead Ref June 18 at Scottsbluff High School.

Schwartz, who started the organization Redhead Ref, played for Nebraska from 1996-2000 and is now a women’s basketball official around Denver and will be holding the camps for any female interested in getting started officiating or to learn more about officiating mechanics. The officiating camp runs from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Scottsbluff High.

Participants of the clinic, for $45, will get a T-shirt, a FOX40 whistle and a basketball rulebook. The participants will learn basic game and rule knowledge, 2-person mechanics, game management, live-game experience, and next steps to earn money.

“How Redhead Ref came about was what I experienced this past season along with a massive shortage of women in officiating,” Schwartz said. “Anytime I walked into a game assignment, the AD didn’t have another room for a female official. It was so foreign to them to see a female official walk through the door. Coaches would come up to me right before the game and say ‘we’ve never had a female official, thank you for being here.’ And I saw too many male officials calling girls games who shouldn’t be officiating at all. Something had to change. I ran my idea by Tory (her brother Tory Schwartz), my fellow female officials as well as my fellow female coaches in sports. Everyone was on board.”

After college, Schwartz played professionally and went into coaching as an assistant at Garden City Community College and then the head coach at Pratt Community College. She said she has officiated third grade rec leagues all the way to lower-level college and every level in between. She has officiated where she has lived from Chicago, Milwaukee, Omaha, and Denver.

Schwartz does know the game of basketball. At Gering, Schwartz was a 3-sport athlete. In basketball, she averaged 26.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 8.2 steals as a senior and was named to the Super State All-State team. At Nebraska, she scored 1,243 points and averaged 10 points a game. She is ranked sixth on the Husker charts with 223 career steals.

Schwartz actually got her start officiating in high school, officiating at the YMCA in high school because she needed a job.

Once she finished her playing career, her brother Tory got her started officiating.

“I actually blew out my knee in a semi pro league and I instantly knew my playing days were over. So, I got into coaching,” she said. “Once I got out of coaching, it was just a natural move to get into officiating more seriously, which allowed me to still be close to the game I loved. If it weren’t for Tory, I wouldn’t have had a clue how or where to get started at the high school level.”

Her fellow official Amy Stephens is no stranger to sports either. Stephens has been officiating for a year, both volleyball and basketball and she got started in June 2021 because a friend got her started after she retired from coaching.

Stephens, who has been a successful head and assistant coach at the Division I and II levels, after her professional playing days in Germany were completed, said she loves officiating.

“I enjoy officiating because it's a way to give back to girls' sports,” Stephens said. “I competed as a three-sport athlete (at Alliance) and as a collegiate basketball player so it was a very natural transition for me. I enjoy watching young girls compete and having fun playing a sport. I also really enjoy the socialization that has come from meeting so many incredible people who are officials. I'd tell young officials to hang in there, we need female representation in all sports and it's a great way to meet amazing people.”

At Alliance, Stephens averaged 21.9 points a game and has the 10th-highest point total in school history. She was also named to the Nebraska high school All-Century team when it was announced in 2000. She played volleyball, basketball, and participated in track for the Bulldogs. She was named to the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame Foundation in 1999.

At Nebraska, Stephens was a prolific scorer, finishing with 1,976 career points. She also ranks as the sixth all-time assist leader with 444 assists along with 280 steals and started 113 games for the Huskers. She had a 40-point game in an 85-76 win over Oklahoma in 1989. She also was on the first Husker team that made the NCAA tournament in 1988.

After that, she played professionally and then became a storied coach making assistant coaching stops at Nebraska (1990-91, 2002-03, and 2014-16), Iowa State (1992-94), St. Louis (2012-13), Memphis (2013-14), and was the head coach at Nebraska-Kearney (1994-2002), Drake (2003-2012), Memphis 2018-2021).

Stephens said she enjoys officiating and hopes to pass on what she knows to the younger generation.

“I am just in my first year, but I was thrilled to officiate girls and boys’ varsity games, which lead to a few district playoff games,” Stephens said. “My goal is simple. Positively and professionally represent officials, work hard for coaches and make the best calls I can while officiating knowing I'll never be perfect. I also want to enjoy the people I work with.”

In her time officiating, Stephens has started to see more and more females picking up the whistle. That is why she is anxious to help Schwartz put on the officiating camp on June 18.

“There's been more visibility at the professional and college levels for female officials as well as an intentional process to recruit and retain female officials. At the high school level, we still have a ways to go though, but it's improving,” Stephens said. “I wanted to help support Brooke's vision for female officials and representation. I also want to be a positive and encouraging person to as many female officials as possible.”

For Schwartz, officiating is something that you can decide how far you want to go.

“That’s the great thing about officiating,” Schwartz said, “once you get started you can decide your own path and it can go with you anywhere. Just get started.”

She said that her and her brother always talk about officiating.

“During the season, Tory and I are texting and talking weekly about game situations,” Schwartz said. “I actually would call and share my experiences as a female official with him and he would share his experiences in needing more female officials. Tory is an assignor for many schools in the panhandle and he recognizes the need for more and better trained officials. So, he invited us out to run to a clinic.

“That’s why we (Redhead Ref organization) are here; to provide a comfortable environment to empower women and young girls, a place to get started, to learn, and grow,” Schwartz said. “We are empowering other women to get into officiating which is the goal of FOFO. I have been reffing for years to be a role model for young girls and women, so they can ‘see it to be it.’ But now it’s to provide a space for others to learn.”

The camp costs just $45 and is payable at the door. To register for the camp, visit the camp website at https://cutt.ly/FOFO.

“Whether your goal is to get a couple weekend youth games at the Y, get some middle school games, a full high school season schedule, or move up to collegiate level, just get started,” Schwartz said.