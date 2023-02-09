BRIDGEPORT — Fourteen local girls are state-bound after earning top-three finishes at the A-4 district wrestling tournament held over Friday and Saturday in Bridgeport.

A total of 36 schools competed.

Chadron led the charge as the top Panhandle squad in the final team standings. The Cardinals, who qualified five for state, finished third with a score of 96. Norfolk captured the team title with 143 and Lexington finished second with 96.

The state tournament will be held Feb. 18-19 in Omaha.

Of the Cardinals trio who qualified for state, two did with district championships. Leading the way was junior Kenli Boeselager at 145 pounds. She pinned her way to the title.

Boeselager, who is No. 1 in her weight class as a defending state champion, improved to 22-1 following her pin of North Platte’s Jaycee Hampton in under a minute in the final.

Fia Rasmussen was Chadron’s other district champion. The junior placed first at 135 to improve to 24-4. Rasmussen shouldered Gering’s Arianna Canseco in the title match. Both will compete at state.

Taylee Williamson finished runner-up at 110. She dropped a tight 2-0 decision to Lexington’s Fransisca Walsh in the final. Williamson will take a 28-2 record to state.

Two other Cardinals are state-bound as fourth-place finishers: Brooklyn Hoffman Addie Diers at 120 and 155, respectively.

Sidney, which finished 10th in the team race, also had a pair of district champions.

Jadyn Cottam won the 105 title with a pin of Norfolk’s Tiearra Pollard in the final. Saphira Whitley won the 190 title for the Red Raiders. She pinned Southwest’s Madelyn Tryon in just over a minute in the final.

Gering will be represented at state by a pair of qualifiers.

Along with Canseco’s second-place finish, Hailey Medina placed third at 115. She pinned Lexington’s Angelica Velasquez to qualify.

Bridgeport’s Kyra Robbins finished second at 120 to qualify for state. She dropped a technical fall to Sandhills Valley’s Saije Phelps in the final. Robbins is 26-3 on the season.

Robbins will be joined at state by her teammate Hayden Marks, who was fourth at 170 pounds.

Mitchell’s Avalina Stoner earned a trip to state with a third-place finish at 100. She was awarded an injury forfeit over Bayard’s Carlie McKibbin to earn her qualification. McKibbin is state-bound with a fourth-place finish.

Scottsbluff’s Emily Reyes Rodriguez will compete at state after finishing fourth at 105.

1, Norfolk, 143. 2, Lexington, 132. 3, Chadron, 96. 4, Minden, 87. 5, Grand Island Northwest 74. 6, Wahoo, 73. 7, North Platte, 72. 8, Sandhills Valley, 70.5. 9, Ainsworth, 62. 10, Sidney, 59. 11, West Holt, 58. 12, Gering, 47. 13, Valentine, 44. 14, Bridgeport, 40. 15, Ogallala, 39.5. 16, Ansley-Litchfield, 36. 17, Mitchell, 28. 18, Overton, 26. 18, Southwest, 26. 20, Arcadia/Loup City, 23. 21, Scottsbluff, 20.5. 22, Bayard, 15. 23, Sandhills/Thedford, 14. 24, Gordon-Rushville, 10. 24, South Platte, 10. 26, Perkins County, 7. 27, Garden County, 5. 28, Morrill, 4. 28, Paxton, 4. 28, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 4. 31, Hay Springs, 3. 31, Hemingford, 3. 33, Gothenburg, 2.

Championship Matches

100 — Aubree Stutzman, Sandhills Valley, dec. Joslyn Yarbrough, Valentine, 9-6. 105 — Jadyn Cottam, Sidney, pin Tiearra Pollard, Norfolk, 3:47. 110 — Fransisca Walsh, Lex., dec. Taylee Williamson, Chadron, 2-0. 115 — Jolyn Pozehl, Ainsworth, pin Grace Darling, Wahoo, 1:55. 120 — Saije Phelps, Sandhills Valley, tech fall Kyra Robbins, Bridgeport, 15-0. 125 — Aliena Osterbuhr, Minden, pin Ariana Blume, Valentine, 5:29. 130 — Sydnie Brown, Overton, pin Kylie Beeken, Norfolk, 1:59. 135 — Fia Rasmussen, Chadron, pin Arianna Canseco, Gering, 3:45. 140 — Miah Kenny, Northwest, pin Megan Jones, Ainsworth, 1:03. 145 — Kenli Boeselager, Chadron, pin Jaycee Hampton, North Platte, 0:59. 155 — Kalli Sutton, Lexington, pin Mariah Duran, Sandhills Valley, 3:26. 170 — Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, medical forfeit over Jocelyn Ambriz, Ansley-Litchfield. 190 — Saphira Whitley, Sidney, pin Madelyn Tryon, Southwest, 1:09. 235 — Savannah Koch, Minden, pinned Abbriel Sutton, Lexington, 4:00.

Third-Place Matches

100 — Avalina Stoner, Mitchell, medical forfeit over Carlie McKibbin, Bayard. 105 — Myia Hofaker, Minden, pin Emily Reyes Rodriguez, Scottsbluff, 4:21. 110 — Jazmin Haller, Norfolk, pin Taylor Weber, Sandhills/Thedford, 4:07. 115 — Hailey Medina, Gering, pin Angelica Velasquez, Lexington, 4:59. 120 — Madalyn Pistulka, West Holt, maj dec.Brooklyn Hoffman, Chadron, 12-3. 125 — Suubi Alexander, North Platte, pin Kali Mangelsen, Norfolk, 4:52.. 130 — Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, pin Delilah Solis, Lexington, 3:58. 135 — Madison Davis, West Holt, pin Victoria Macey, Norfolk, 4:05. 140 — Laila Cuevas, Norfolk, dec. Lake McClure, Ogallala, 4-2. 145 — Emma Harb, Northwest, de. Kayla Bobeldyke, Norfolk, 7-2. 155 — Chloe Mader, Northwest, pin Addie Diers, Chadron, 1:37. 170 — Beverly Bobeldyke, Norfolk, pin Hayden Marks, Bridgeport, 1:30. 190 — McKenzie Furgison, Lexington, pin Kylee Allen, Arcadia/Loup City, 0:15. 235 — Autumn Hoppe, West Holt, pin Morgan Hawkins, Ansley-Litchfield, 0:16.