Gering B&C ends season at B7 tournament

Day two of the Class B7 Area Tournament saw Ogallala down Gering B&C on Saturday, July 9.

With the loss to Ogallala, Gering was eliminated from contention after losing to Chadron on Friday and finished the season 17-11.

“Overall, it was a growing season,” coach Grant Rimington said. “We learned a lot about ourselves, we definitely matured and have a lot more maturing to get done but overall, pretty good season for these guys.”

Ogallala and Gering were neck and neck with each other as B&C ultimately fell 8-7.

“I don’t think we played up to our standard,” Rimington said. “We had really high expectations coming into this and we just didn’t play our best baseball this weekend.”

Ogallala scored three in the top of the first inning on two singles, one to pitcher Bo Gable and the other to Dominic Mendez in center field.

With two on base and two outs, Gering scored two runs to cut the Ogallala lead to one. Singles by Barron Williams and Mendez brought in Isaiah Murillo and Gable as they trailed 3-2.

Ogallala scored two more on a double in the second inning before holding a 5-2 lead going into the third inning. They would score one more on a single before Gering made a run in the bottom of the third, taking the lead.

Kelan Dunn began the inning with a double as Williams was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second base. Mendez doubled to bring in Dunn, a single by Dawson Elsen scored another two.

The bases would be loaded two batters later on an error and walk before Murillo singled in Elsen and Lukah Schwery to take a 7-6 lead going into the fourth. This would be all B&C could score as two in the top of the fourth inning gave Ogallala the 8-7 lead and win.

Mendez led the team, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, followed by Murillo who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.

Gable got the start, going two innings, giving up six hits, five runs, one walk and had two strikeouts. Knight then came in for the next 2.1 innings and gave up seven hits, three runs, and one walk while recording two strikeouts. Murillo finished the final 2.2 innings, giving up four hits and two strikeouts.

“We did what we could and they hit the ball,” Rimington said. “We played defense and then sometimes, the team can just out-hit you.”

OGL 321 200 0 - 8 17 1

B&C 205 000 0 - 7 9 1

LP-Rece Knight

2B-Kelan Dunn, Dominic Mendez