Gering B&C finish home tourney 3-0

The Gering B&C Steel Junior Legion tournament finished on Sunday, June 12, as Gering downed the Chadron Nationals to finish 3-0.

Both Gering and Chadron went into Sunday’s game having won both of their respective games on Saturday. On Sunday, Gering defeated Chadron 5-0 behind four third-inning runs.

The first two innings were scoreless as Gering held Chadron in the top of the third with two runners on base.

The bottom half of the inning saw singles by Dawson Elsen, Dominic Mendez, and Isaiah Murillo to load the bases. Barron Williams walked to bring in the first run before Mendez scored on a passed ball to put Gering up 2-0. Boston Gable doubled to center field to bring Murillo in and the next batter, Rece Knight, grounded out but got an RBI as Williams scored.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the sixth inning where the final run of the game came across. Knight reached base on an error before stealing second to get into scoring position. On another error, Knight took the next two bases to put Gering up 5-0.

Elsen finished the day 2-for-2 as the only player for Gering with a multi-hit game. Also getting hits for B&C was Murillo and Gable, who went 1-for-3, and Mendez going 1-for-2. RBIs came from Williams, Gable and Knight.

For the Nationals, Trey Hendrickson went 2-for 3 with the other two hits coming from Kobe and Derek Bissonette.

Gable got the win on the mound with an eight strikeout performance, only giving up four hits and two walks. The loss was credited to Bissonette who gave up five hits, three walks, five runs (four earned) and recorded nine strikeouts.

The first game of the day saw the battle of the Bombers as Bridgeport took on Buckley, falling 15-7 in four innings.

Bridgeport scored one in the first, two in the second, and four in the third. It wouldn’t be enough of a comeback as Buckley scored five in the first, eight in the second and two in the third.

Bridgeport was out-hit 10-5 as Nick Weibert, Holden Schultz, Nate Billey, Kolton Kriha, and Cody Bates recorded a hit. Billey had three RBIs, Kriha had two and Schultz finished with one.

Schultz pitched the first 1.2 innings, giving up eight hits, 13 runs (four earned), two walks and three strikeouts. Ruben Dominguez finished the game, giving up two hits, two runs, one walk and recorded two strikeouts in 1.1 innings of work.

Gering will head to North Platte on Thursday, June 16, to take on the FNBO Nationals Juniors. Bridgeport played Hershey at home on Tuesday, June 14, and Chadron hosts Sidney on Tuesday, June 21.

CHADRON 000 000 - 0 4 2

GERING 004 001 - 5 5 2

W - Boston Gable L - Kobe Bissonette

2B - Boston Gable (Gering)

BRIDGEPORT 1240 - 7 5 4

BUCKLEY 582x - 15 10 1

L - Holden Schultz

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

