Gering boys, Chadron girls win Western Conference XC

The Gering boys ran away with the Western Conference and Bearcat XC Invite titles while the Chadron girls grabbed the Western Conference girls title on Friday at Scottsbluff Country Club.

Gering coach Rick Marez said the Gering teams did fine on the day, especially the boys who won the overall team title with 26 points over Torrington’s 38 and Scottsbluff’s 57.

“When we got to the mile mark we were in a good pack and I explained to them and reminded them that our strength is our pack running and if they can run like that, they will be successful,” Gering coach Rick Marez said. “That is what they have been working on all year. That was fun to see them work hard in that first mile.”

The boy’s race was definitely close for the first 2.5 miles as there was that pack leading the race including Gering’s Nathan Seiler, Axton Stone, and Eli Marez along with Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron, and Torrington’s Aydan Loya and Myles Wilson.

“We knew that Torrington has a great runner and Northwest was there and Hans from Scottsbluff is obviously good,” Marez said. “We wanted to pack in with them and let them help us through the race. We were trying to get ready for the district meet and we know Grand Island Northwest will be there and we will see Scottsbluff. Our focus today was just to compete. The time wasn’t important, it was about competing and I thought the boys did a great job of doing that.”

The boy’s race was filled with talented runners. Loya won the meet with a 16:57.44 time, which was almost 20 seconds faster than Scottsbluff’s Bastron. After that, Gering had three of the next four runners as Seiler took third with a 17:28.72 followed by Stone in fourth (17:35.34), and Marez was sixth with a time of 17:43.08.

While the boy’s race was close, the girl’s races were also interesting. Cheyenne East won the Bearcat XC Invite with 26 points followed by Chadron with 38 and Gering with 46.

When it came to the Western Conference race, Chadron won with 22 points over Gering’s 27. The Cardinals flexed their running depth with five runners in the Top 10. Micaiah Fuller finished fourth in a time of 20:47.44 followed by Emma Witte in fifth (21:48.04), Jentsyn Fuller in sixth (22:11.20), Grace Pyle in seventh (22:17.73), and Makinley Fuller in ninth (22:28:01).

Gering also performed well as Madison Seiler won the conference and Bearcat XC individual titles with a 19:19.28 time. The race was for second as Sidney’s Talissa Tanquary and Gering’s Jadyn Scott were neck-in-neck to the finish line. Tanquary had just enough left to get second just .35 seconds ahead of Scott, who was making progress in the final 50 yards, but Scott just ran short.

Marez said the Gering girls are getting better as a team each meet.

“Our girls are getting better and better,” Marez said. “When we started the season, we were really concerned where we were at, but they are coming around great right now. Jadyn Scott was lights out today. She really did well and Madi was her normal self and she was dealing with a little leg injury but you would never know that. She just competes hard and she does the best she can for her team. Demi ran a great race and so did Jenna. Again, they are getting better and better each week as a team and that is what they focus on is that team element.”

Bearcat Invite

Boy’s Team Scores

1, Gering 26; 2, Torrington 38; Scottsbluff 57; 4, GI Northwest 59; 5, Cheyenne East 60; 6, Sidney 107; 7, Chadron 123; 8, Alliance 124.

Top 20 Individuals

1, Aydan Loya, Torrington, 16:57.44.

2, Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 17:16.32.

3, Nathan Seiler, Gering, 17:28.72.

4, Axton Stone, Gering, 17:35.34.

5, Myles Wilson, Torrington, 17:42.45.

6, Eli Marez, Gering, 17:43.08.

7, Ben Sutherland, GI Northwest, 17:43.25.

8, James Adams, Scottsbluff, 17:46.53.

9, Sully Wilson, Torrington, 17:47.82.

10, Caden Keller, GI Northwest, 17:52.36.

11, Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, Alliance, 17:55.68.

12, Lucas Steveson, Cheyenne East, 18:07.91.

13, Aiden Bell, Gering, 18:26.24.

14, Gage Ruzicka, Gering, 18:26.65.

15, Brayden Colbert, Cheyenne East, 18:32.03.

16, Aden Zwonitzer, Cheyenne East, 18:34.89.

17, Logan Mansur, Cheyenne East, 18:42.42.

18, Noah Canas, Sidney, 18:43.06.

19, Eddie Griess, Scottsbluff, 18:51.02.

20, Caden Sheffield, GI Northwest, 18:56.66.

Girl’s Team Scores

1, Cheyenne East 26; 2, Chadron 38; 3, Gering 46; 4, GI Northwest 70; 5, Torrington 82; 6, Scottsbluff 91; 7, Sidney 96.

Individual Top 20

1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 19:19.28.

2, Talissa Tanquery, Sidney, 20:01.00

3, Jadyn Scott, Gering, 20:01.35.

4, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 20:47.44.

5, Ynes Ronnau, Cheyenne East, 20:58.59.

6, Emma Smith, Cheyenne East, 21:19.91.

7, Molly Madsen, Cheyenne East, 21:25.47.

8, Mikaila Trujillo, Cheyenne East, 21:42.66.

9, Emma Witte, Chadron, 21:48.04.

10. Olivia Chapman, GI Northwest, 21:52.35.

11, Peyton Smith, GI Northwest, 22:06.44.

12, Jentsyn Fuller, Chadron, 22:11.20.

13, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 22:17.73.

14, Kaycee Kasmicki, Torrington, 22:20.85.

15, Jamie Modec, Scottsbluff, 22:21.50.

16, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 22:28.01.

17, Gracie Craig, Cheyenne East, 22:34.36.

18, Demi Seelhoff Ulrich, Gering, 22:34.82.

19, Emily Bentley, Scottsbluff, 22:41.27.

20, Ada Merigan, Torrington, 22:41.92.

Western Conference

Boy’s Team Scores

1, Gering 16; 2, Scottsbluff 30; 3, Sidney 56; 4, Chadron 63.

Individual Top 10

1, Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 17:16.32.

2, Nathan Seiler, Gering, 17:28.72.

3, Axton Stone, Gering, 17:35.34.

4, Eli Marez, Gering, 17:43.08.

5, James Adams, Scottsbluff, 17:46.53.

6, Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, Alliance, 17:55.68.

7, Aiden Bell, Gering, 18:26.24.

8, Gage Ruzicka, Gering, 18:26.65.

9, Noah Canas, Sidney, 18:43.06.

10, Eddie Griess, Scottsbluff, 18:51.02.

Girl’s Team Scores

1, Chadron 22; 2, Gering 27; 3, Scottsbluff 48; 4, Sidney 53.

Individual Top 10

1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 19:19.28.

2, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 20:01.00

3, Jadyn Scott, Gering, 20:01.35.

4, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 20:47.44.

5, Emma Witte, Chadron, 21:48.04.

6, Jentsyn Fuller, Chadron, 22:11.20.

7, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 22:17.73.

8, Jamie Modec, Scottsbluff, 22:21.50.

9, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 22:28.01.

10, Demi Seelhoff Ulrich, Gering, 22:34.82.