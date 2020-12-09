Gering boys fall to Sidney at tournament

The Alliance boys held off a second-half Scottsbluff rally to claim the Western Conference Tournament championship 49-36 on Saturday in Scottsbluff.
Alliance held the Bearcats scoreless in the first quarter, holding a slim 9-0 lead going into the second.
The second quarter was much of the same for Scottsbluff. Alliance’s Ceason Clarke had four of his 13 points in the second as the Bulldogs headed into halftime with a 20-5 lead. Jackson Ostdiek scored all of Scottsbluff’s first half points hitting two free throws and a 3-pointer.
A balanced attack in the third saw the Bearcats put up 23 points, tying the game at 28 on a 3-pointer by Tyler Harre at the end of the quarter.
Clarke and Crayten Cyza ignited on offense in the fourth. Clarke put up seven points and Cyza had six, as the Bulldogs put up 21 fourth quarter points to pull out the win for the tournament title.
In the third place game, Chadron edged Mitchell 79-72.
Mitchell went into halftime with the 36-31 lead behind 10 points from Easton Anderson and 10 from Carter Reisig. Gaurav Chima paced Chadron in the first half with 10 points, and Dawson Dunbar added eight. Xander Provance provided the spark for the Cardinals with two dunks in the first quarter.
In the third quarter, Chadron’s Justus Alcorn had 10 points and Chima added 7 as the Cardinals jumped in front of Mitchell with a slim 57-54 lead heading into the final frame.
Chima again caught fire connecting on three 3-pointers and scoring 11 of his game-high 28 in the fourth. Provance scored eight of his 15 in the quarter and Alcorn scored four points for 18 in the game.
Mitchell kept clawing their way back, but Chadron had an answer for every score. Mitchell cut the lead to 70-68, but Chima knocked down a 3 with 1:37 to play to put the Cardinals up 73-68.
Chima added to the lead with a layin with :55 left. Provance hit a pair of free throws with 35.5 second left, and an Anderson jumper for Mitchell made the score 77-72. With 17.4 seconds left, Provance put an exclamation point on the win with a dunk in transition.
In the fifth-place game, Sidney claimed a 48-49 win over Gering.
Gering jumped out to a 18-12 lead after the first quarter. Sidney, though, found its offensive rhythm in the second putting up 20 points including eight by Dylan Gunkel.
It was the Sawyer Dickman show in the third quarter as he scored 11 of Sidney’s 14 points. Dickman added five in the fourth for 16 of his game-high 21 points. Zack Burke added 13 points for the Raiders.
Max Greeley led Gering with 11 points, and Anselmo Rocheleau added 10.
Gering coach Kyle Cotton said his team didn’t find its rhythm in the second half.
“We didn’t do anything, really, that we wanted to do in the second half,” he said. “Sidney, I felt, played harder than us. They wanted it more, and that was really the difference. We didn’t match their intensity, and I was really disappointed in that.”
Cotton, though, said his team did play well earlier in the tournament.
“We knew every team here was going to be competitive,” he said. “We played really well (Friday night) defensively. Tonight I fell like we rushed it a little bit on offense, and defensively we’re nowhere near the intensity we need to be.”
Gering played three games in successive nights, playing Mitchell on Thursday and Chadron on Friday.
“We can’t make excuses,” Cotton said. “We’ll go back to the drawing board and work on it and improve for next week.”
Gering did bring a team with not a lot of returning varsity players into the tournament, Cotton said.
“I think it’s inexperience, and we don’t quite understand what it takes to win. How to prepare to win. The guys are receptive to the coaching. They’re holding each other accountable, so I think we’re going to turn it around,” he said.
