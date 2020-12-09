Gering boys fall to Sidney at tournament

The Alliance boys held off a second-half Scottsbluff rally to claim the Western Conference Tournament championship 49-36 on Saturday in Scottsbluff.

Alliance held the Bearcats scoreless in the first quarter, holding a slim 9-0 lead going into the second.

The second quarter was much of the same for Scottsbluff. Alliance’s Ceason Clarke had four of his 13 points in the second as the Bulldogs headed into halftime with a 20-5 lead. Jackson Ostdiek scored all of Scottsbluff’s first half points hitting two free throws and a 3-pointer.

A balanced attack in the third saw the Bearcats put up 23 points, tying the game at 28 on a 3-pointer by Tyler Harre at the end of the quarter.

Clarke and Crayten Cyza ignited on offense in the fourth. Clarke put up seven points and Cyza had six, as the Bulldogs put up 21 fourth quarter points to pull out the win for the tournament title.

In the third place game, Chadron edged Mitchell 79-72.

Mitchell went into halftime with the 36-31 lead behind 10 points from Easton Anderson and 10 from Carter Reisig. Gaurav Chima paced Chadron in the first half with 10 points, and Dawson Dunbar added eight. Xander Provance provided the spark for the Cardinals with two dunks in the first quarter.