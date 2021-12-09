Gering Boys, girls take fifth in Western Conference Tournament

Gering's basketball seasons started off at a run with three games in three days for the Western Conference Tournament.
The first game on Thursday saw both the girls and boys fall to the Chadron Cardinals, sending them to the consolation bracket. This put both teams up against the Bulldogs from Arvada, Colorado, on Friday. The Gering girls managed a win pretty handily, beating Arvada 90-17. The Gering Bulldogs saw this game as opportunity to fix their mistakes from the previous day of play.
“We worked on things we needed to work on during this game. Our half-court defense and our zone a little bit, so we stayed in that for most of the night. Our big kids played really good early and in the second half, we challenged ourselves to play good half-court offense,” Gering girls coach Steve Land said.
Later that day, the Gering boys also downed the Arvada Bulldogs in a 67-51 victory. Like the girls team, Gering used this game as a major turnaround compared to the first night of play.
“Offensively, we played pretty well outside of the turnovers. Our defensive intensity wasn’t quite where it needed to be, but we did pick it up in spurts. We closed the game really well, we started attacking the basket like we should have been all along. Overall, I’m happy that we won, but we still got to clean up some stuff,” Gering boys coach Kyle Cotton said.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Gering boys downed Mitchell 67-28 for fifth place while the girls defeated the Alliance Bulldogs 47-27 in their bracket for fifth.
Day 1
Gering Girls 8 4 14 4 - 30
Chadron Girls 11 17 21 14 - 63
GERING
Nickie Todd 8, Jenna Davis 8, Madison Seiler 6, Carleigh Pszanka 3, Neveah Hrasky 2, Allee Lohr 2, Gabby Moreno 1.
CHADRON
Demi Ferguson 15, Jaleigh McCartney 11, Laney Klemke 11, Jacey Garrett 6, Makinley Fuller 6, Marlee Pinnt 5, Micaiah Fuller 4, Sophie Wiess 3, Ashlyn Morrison 2.
Gering Boys 16 4 8 12 - 40
Chadron Boys 10 3 17 15 - 45
GERING
Jackson Howard 13, Max Greeley 12, Kaden Bohnsack 5, Jacob VanAnne 3, Tyler Garrett 3, Saven Roberts 2, Eli Marez 2.
CHADRON
Justus Alcorn 13, Collin Brennan 9, Gaurav Chima 8, Dawson Dunbar 7, Teagan Scoggan 4, Broc Berry 2, Xander Provance 2.
Day 2
Gering Girls 36 27 16 12 - 90
Arvada Girls 6 3 0 8 - 17
GERING
Nickie Todd 24, Carleigh Pszanka 21, Savannah Baird 8, Gabby Moreno 8, Jenna Davis 8, Jaleigh Kumm 6, Sydnee Winkler 5, Anaveah Rios 5, Allee Lohr 5.
ARVADA
Scores unavailable
Gering Boys - box scores unavailable - 67
Arvada Boys - box score unavailable - 51
GERING
Maxwell Greeley 17, Jackson Howard 12, Kaden Bohnsack 11, Uriah Ybarra 9, Jacob VanAnne 8, Eli Marez 5, Tyler Garrett 5.
ARVADA
Scores unavailable
Day 3
Gering Girls 8 8 17 14 - 14
Alliance Girls 10 5 5 7 - 27
GERING
Nickie Todd 14, Sydnee Winkler 10, Gabby Moreno 8, Carleigh Pszanka 6, Nevaeh Hrasky 4, Anaveah Rios 3, Jenna Davis 2.
ALLIANCE
Angie Davis 6, Shelbee Burke 6, Leyton Schnell 4, Avah Steggall 4, Bailey Stark 3, Jaelynne Clarke 3, Macala Hood 1.
Gering Boys 15 17 17 17 - 67
Mitchell Boys 7 4 12 5 - 28
GERING
Max Greeley 16, Jacob VanAnne 11, Uriah Ybarra 10, Tyler Garrett 9, Aydin Cervantes 5, Jackson Howard 5, Kaden Bohnsack 3, Mason Gaudreault 2, Eli Marez 2, Saven Roberts 2, Jordan Ochoa 1.
MITCHELL
Easton Anderson 10, Desmonde Smith 6, Tyler Jackson 6, Ethan Thyne 3, Jackson Ayala 2, AJ Garza 2.
