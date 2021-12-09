Gering Boys, girls take fifth in Western Conference Tournament

Gering's basketball seasons started off at a run with three games in three days for the Western Conference Tournament.

The first game on Thursday saw both the girls and boys fall to the Chadron Cardinals, sending them to the consolation bracket. This put both teams up against the Bulldogs from Arvada, Colorado, on Friday. The Gering girls managed a win pretty handily, beating Arvada 90-17. The Gering Bulldogs saw this game as opportunity to fix their mistakes from the previous day of play.

“We worked on things we needed to work on during this game. Our half-court defense and our zone a little bit, so we stayed in that for most of the night. Our big kids played really good early and in the second half, we challenged ourselves to play good half-court offense,” Gering girls coach Steve Land said.

Later that day, the Gering boys also downed the Arvada Bulldogs in a 67-51 victory. Like the girls team, Gering used this game as a major turnaround compared to the first night of play.