There was a record-setting performance in the Bulldogs soccer game Saturday, March 18.

It was a visiting player who established it, however.

Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont scored five goals to set a Cheyenne Central single game mark in the 10-0 win over Gering in a prep boys’ soccer game at Memorial Stadium.

Four of Cone-LeBeaumont’s goals came in the second half. His teammate, Sam Shumway, added three goals in the win.

The young Bulldogs played one of the top teams in Wyoming tough with a takeaway in the first 20 minutes of the game and also a 12-minute run in the second half.

“We played well one full quarter pretty much,” Gering coach Chris Guadarrama said. “You take 20 minutes in the beginning ... and we held them. Then they took over in the last 20 (minutes). The first 20 of the second half we did pretty good, too, and then they took over to finish the game.

“It happened (Friday) night, too — we are just a one-half team,” he said. “If we can put everything together and solidify everything as a whole, then we will come together. We have players that really haven’t played soccer before. If we can connect a little bit more, we will get there.”

Central, who defeated Scottsbluff 6-0 on Friday as Cone-LeBeaumont scored four goals, took a while to get going as Gering did play tough defense.

“Compared to the last two seasons and you can contest to that, is that we have progressed a lot,” he said. “We are adding some new kids and they don’t have the technicality right now, but we are going to work to that. I think them coming into this new system, we are going to do a lot of new things.

“This is just a progression of what we are going towards,” he said. “I feel like there is a lot of things that we are better at. There are a lot of good and bad things that we can work on in practice. Overall, I was pleased with how they played in the second half.”

Cheyenne Central’s first goal came with 27:47 left in the first half as Shumway scored off an assist from Sam Lucas Smith. Two minutes later, Cone-LeBeaumont scored on a penalty kick.

Cheyenne Central led at half 5-0.

The second half was a battle early as neither team scored for the first 16 minutes.

Cheyenne Central finished with 26 shots while Gering had three. Both teams had two corner kicks.

Gering goalkeeper Gabriel Duthilleul had eight saves in net.

“We had two good chances to score, we just have to put them away,” Guadarrama said. “We just have to play the game and there are things we need to work on. We are a young team, and we will get there. The positives though are we are starting to figure it out.”