Gering Bulldogs route Alliance Bulldogs

Friday night, the Gering Bulldogs came into Alliance and came out with a win against their adversary Bulldogs.

Gering hopes to turn their season around after a couple of rough weeks for the football team.

“That was a big win for us. We had three really tough weeks back to back to back against Northwest, Hastings and Chadron,” Gering coach Danny O’Boyle said. “We definitely didn’t feel we played as well as we thought we could have, so it's good to have our guys respond. We had a couple of good days of practice this week, and it felt different this week compared to the last couple of weeks.”

The first half was a defensive battle with only Gering getting on the board and holding a 13-0 lead at the half. Gering was led by Tanner Gartner with two touchdowns, along with a Joe Van Anne interception return for a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half.

Gering’s main method of moving the ball was on the ground as all of their offensive scoring came by the run.