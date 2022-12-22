Gering cheerleaders take part in Pearl Harbor parade

Four Gering cheerleaders took part in the All-American Cheer camp in Hawaii, but more importantly, they also were a part of the Pearl Harbor parade and ceremonies on Dec. 7 in Hawaii to recognize Pearl Harbor day.

Gering cheerleaders Aaralyn Urwin, Ella Thomas, Ella Muhr, and Jadyn Adams were selected from a summer try-out to take part in the All-American Cheer festivities in Hawaii.

Thomas said the tryout was held in June at Gering and there were other cheerleaders from other towns trying out as well.

“Every year we have a cheer camp that we go to. Your team can either go to a NCA or UCA camp and during the 2-3 day camp you learn a cheer and a dance that you use to try out for the All-American team,” Thomas said. “If you make it, you have several trips that you can choose from to attend. After you pick a trip, it’s up to that person to be able to afford it. Us personally, we had to raise a lot of money in order for all four of us to go on this trip together. After you pay for the trip, you also have to learn the material they send you. You are expected to know the material before you get there, so when you do get there they just clean you up.”

Gering cheer coach Mari Blanco said while she wasn’t the sponsor last year, she helped them learn the material and helped them prepare for the trip to Hawaii.

“Although I was not their coach when they were chosen for All-American Cheer, I jumped right into action when I was asked to help them practice for Hawaii,” Blanco said. “I have seen tremendous growth and to watch them perform in the parade was just magical. To guide them and to boost their confidence and to see that on TV, it just blew me away. I am incredibly proud of these girls and it’s been an honor to coach them.

“I am looking forward to many years of coaching and guiding more girls, like my four, for future once-in-a-lifetime experiences. I always knew I wanted to be a cheer coach, but this, my first year and seeing them shine like they did in the parade, it’s been a true blessing.”

The girls said the experience to go to Hawaii for this All-American Cheer Camp was amazing, but the best part was learning about Pearl Harbor and participating in the Pearl Harbor parade.

“My experience going to Hawaii for cheer was amazing. We all had so much fun, and it was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Urwin said. “There was a full package that was included with this trip.There was one day when we all went to the Pearl Harbor Memorial. It was amazing to learn all about the soldiers who gave their life that day. We also cheered in the parade for Pearl Harbor. The last thing we all did together was a luau. During this, we saw warriors perform tiki dances and ate traditional Hawaiian food.”

Thomas said it was an amazing opportunity and something that was rewarding. Thomas said they originally wanted to go to the camp in London, but then Hawaii was easier for all four of them to go together.

“It was so amazing having the opportunity to travel to Hawaii with all of the other girls. Hawaii was such an amazing experience and I loved the fact that I had a few of my teammates with me,” she said. “There were hundreds of cheerleaders there and it was awesome being in a parade and seeing all of our handwork come together and pay off.”

Adams said it was a very fun experience where she learned a lot of new things about cheerleading, American history, and meeting new friends with the same passion as herself.

“Being in Hawaii felt like a dream,” Adams said. “You meet so many amazing people that are interested in the same thing as you and it’s almost like you live the same life and experienced the same thing when it comes to being a cheerleader.

“They didn’t really teach us any new cheers or stunts, but the overall experience is great to share with my teammates. We learned more about Pearl Harbor because they let us go to the Pearl Harbor Memorial sight. And I learned a lot about Hawaiian culture.”

Definitely the parade and Pearl Harbor ceremonies were among the best parts of the trip for the four Gering cheerleaders and it was something the girls learned from.

“It was so amazing knowing that we were there for a reason,” Thomas said. “The other events you choose from are things like Christmas parades or New Year’s parades. But this was so meaningful, not that the other ones aren’t, but this was so meaningful because it was a memorial for something that shaped our country.”

And that is what made this trip special. The four learned a little about cheers but also a little bit of American history.

“Being in the parade, itself, was truly breathtaking,” Urwin said. “We were able to meet so many different people from all over the United States. We also got the chance to see and even meet some of the survivors on the ships during this time. The sacrifice they made really made the parade feel surreal.

“I have lots of memories of this trip. I would say that visiting the USS Arizona was the most impactful on my life. The USS Arizona was a ship that was bombed during Pearl Harbor. It was the final resting place for hundreds of soldiers. At the memorial, you can still see the sunken ship. You can even still see the oil spills from the ship.”

The cheerleading part of the trip was about all the cheerleaders coming together to do a cheer/dance and a ripple. And seeing everyone’s moves helped them learn different techniques to bring back to the team.

“I learned a very long cheer/dance routine. I also learned a lot about ripples,” Urwin said. “A ripple is a section in the dance where each cheerleader does a move at a different time. There were some very complicated ones that we had to learn.”

Muhr said it was a cool trip.

“It was really cool and I got to make friends with so many different people from everywhere and learn about their states,” Muhr said. “It was also nice to work with many other girls and boys from all over the U.S.”

Muhr added that they had camp one day, the next day they did the parade, and the next day they got to go to a luau. The cheerleaders also got to hold birds and do lots of sightseeing, including going to Pearl Harbor and learning so much about what happened that day.

For Adams, it was about meeting new people.

“It was honestly so amazing just to see and meet so many girls and boys that love cheer just as much as I do,” Adams said. “The parade was excruciatingly long, but fun at the same time. There were so many people watching. I didn’t see a lot of veterans, but at the memorial, we learned so many things about what all that happened.”

Urwin agreed that meeting the different people was exciting.

“It was amazing to see all the different people from all over the united states and all of the cheerleaders were so nice,” Urwin said. “I met people from Pennsylvania, Michigan, and even one from Nebraska. It was just mindblowing to hear everyone’s different stories about where they live.”

For Thomas, this is her last year and she wasn’t going to go out for cheerleading but decided to. Cheerleading helped her break out of her shell.

“I learned that something as simple as trying out for a cheer team can take you somewhere you would have never imagined going,” Thomas said. “Cheer itself has taught me how to come out of my shell and it really has helped me become the excited and loud person I am.”

And the trip to Hawaii has been rewarding for her in her senior year.

“Honestly, I am so glad it all happened. This was my last year, and I was debating even trying out, and I am so glad I did,” Thomas said. “I wish and hope every girl from my team has a chance to go on at least one All-American trip. I hope the girls from this year are able to do it again. It was such an amazing opportunity, and if I had known that cheer was going to open this many doors for me, I would have definitely tried to get on the team earlier.”

Thomas said that she has so many memories of the trip and enjoyed her time in Hawaii.

“I have so many memories like meeting the girls from everywhere was so cool,” she said. “Obviously, just being in Hawaii was so memorable. I loved just being in the ocean and messing around with the other girls. It was fun to take a break from cold Nebraska and go to a sunny state and hang out with them.

“I loved meeting the girls from other states as well. We didn’t have much time to talk because we were busy practicing and getting ready for the parade, but once we had a chance to hang out with them and talk a little, it was so nice. It is nice to get a reminder that there are smaller teams and bigger teams, and it is interesting to hear how different they are from our team.”

Adams said that she will definitely try to go back to Hawaii after what she experienced earlier this month.

“Overall, I love Hawaii and will look forward to going back in the future,” she said. “The culture is so amazing to learn about and the experiences are unforgettable.”

Adams said that she will remember the tour bus she was on and meeting someone from The Voice.

“I went on a tour bus and my mom also made me sing on the tour bus and there happened to be someone that used to work for The Voice and they said I definitely needed to try out,” she said. “The seafood was a little disappointing but maybe it was just eating at the wrong restaurants.”

Muhr said she had many memories from the trip.

“Me and my mom personally went to see sea turtles and we saw ‘mermaid caves,’” Muhr said. “We went on a nice hike.”

Urwin said for them to go, they had to raise money and she wanted to thank everyone that helped support the four cheerleaders to make this trip.

“I would just like to thank everyone who made this possible,” she said. “There were lots of local businesses that were willing to sponsor me for this trip. It was truly a life-changing event that would have never happened without them.”