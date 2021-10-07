Gering downs Scottsbluff 13-4, wins sub-districts

“I am more proud of these girls than to make it about myself,” Ostergard said. “They deserve this more than anyone I can think of. They put in the work and they put in the time. They play together as a team. They are the most coachable group of girls that I have been around and obviously it showed.”

Ostergard said he knew from the first day of pre-season practice that he had a special group of girls.

“From the first practice, I knew they were willing to buy in. I knew they were going to play for each other, trust each other, and it was going to be a special year for us,” Ostergard said. “There was never a doubt in my mind of how they were going to play for each other and it showed.”

Ostergard said going into the district finals, they have to be defensively sound, just like they were in the Scottsbluff and Chadron wins.

“We just need to play fundamental softball,” Ostergard said. “We have to be defensively sound and that was the moral of this game. Scottsbluff put the ball into play, but we made the plays and that is what kept them from putting a bunch of runs up. We will focus on the fundamentals, put the ball into play, and keep throwing strikes.”