Gering downs Scottsbluff 13-4, wins sub-districts

The Gering softball team put together timely hits and played strong defense in earning the Class B, sub-district 10 title with a 13-4 win over Scottsbluff Monday, Oct. 4 at Scottsbluff High School.
The win moves the Bulldogs to 24-9 on the season and an automatic berth into the district finals this weekend. Scottsbluff, 27-7, will also head to districts, having received one of the six wildcard spots.
The win was a huge confidence boost for Gering, who lost to Scottsbluff the last two times they played each other. Jessie Brown, the senior second baseman, said they played well to get the win.
“It is a big confidence boost. We played them two other times and it didn’t go like we wanted it to, and getting the win when we needed to really helped,” Brown, who had one of four doubles in the win over Scottsbluff, said. “We really needed to know that we could start off strong and our biggest goal was to get Aubrey (Barrett) out of pitching because she is our biggest battle when playing them.”
The win guarantees Gering another two games in the district finals, which will be against fourth-ranked Wahoo.
“It is a big weight off our shoulders to know we worked hard enough and all season long to come to this moment,” Brown said. “Now we don’t have to stress about going to the district finals.”
As one of the seniors on the team, it means a lot to get a chance to play for a state tournament berth.
“It is a feeling I can’t describe,” Brown said. “I am just excited and proud of how we all worked together as a team, and I am glad this is my senior year and I am ready to go out with a bang.”
Another senior, Brylee Dean, who has been a four-year starter for the Bulldogs, said the team winning sub-districts is huge.
“This is just awesome for us. We have come a long way with this season so up and down and it has been back and forth,” Dean said. “We have come a long ways from the team from last year, so this (winning sub-districts is just awesome).”
Dean said this team played well. The Bulldogs opened sub-districts with a 12-0, 3-inning win over Chadron as Moreno had the walk-off single to end the game. Then, in the championship, the Bulldogs pounded out 15 hits and limited Scottsbluff to just five to get the win.
“We played well. Our defense was good and our hitting was there,” Dean said. “Every inning we were scoring, so it was good. Our defense was huge, and against Scottsbluff especially, you have to be a good defensive team because they are such a good hitting team.”
Gering coach Zach Ostergard said he is proud of this team and gives all the credit to them for extending their season with a chance to go to the state tournament.
“I am more proud of these girls than to make it about myself,” Ostergard said. “They deserve this more than anyone I can think of. They put in the work and they put in the time. They play together as a team. They are the most coachable group of girls that I have been around and obviously it showed.”
Ostergard said he knew from the first day of pre-season practice that he had a special group of girls.
“From the first practice, I knew they were willing to buy in. I knew they were going to play for each other, trust each other, and it was going to be a special year for us,” Ostergard said. “There was never a doubt in my mind of how they were going to play for each other and it showed.”
Ostergard said going into the district finals, they have to be defensively sound, just like they were in the Scottsbluff and Chadron wins.
“We just need to play fundamental softball,” Ostergard said. “We have to be defensively sound and that was the moral of this game. Scottsbluff put the ball into play, but we made the plays and that is what kept them from putting a bunch of runs up. We will focus on the fundamentals, put the ball into play, and keep throwing strikes.”
A big key in the contest was Gering’s first inning, where they scored eight runs on four hits and two Scottsbluff errors.
Dean said that first inning mirage of runs was key to the win.
“That first inning was huge and gave us a good jump on it,” she said. “It gave us a lot of confidence and kept us going to the end.”
Scottsbluff coach Dan Fox said that was one of the worst first innings that he has seen his team play.
“When you walk batters and have four or five errors in an inning and give them an eight spot, and if we don’t give them the plays and walk batters, that changes the game a little bit,” Fox said. “We were then pressing the rest of the way because we were pressed. I thought we hit the ball fine. It is one of those things and we will learn from it.”
The first inning started as Scottsbluff got the opening out. Then Brown and Dean earned walks followed by a run-scoring double by Gabby Moreno. Nickie Todd followed to score two more to make it 3-0.
Allee Lohr followed with a single. Todd then scored on a passed ball to make it 4-0. Sarah Wiese walked, and then Liz Wiese reached base after making it safely on a dropped third strike with Lohr scoring to make it 5-0.
Gering wasn’t through as Jada Schlothauer reached on an error that scored another two runs for a 7-0 lead. Brown then finished off the scoring with a double to score Schlothauer for the 8-0 lead.
Scottsbluff scored once in the first as Mariyah Avila got a single and scored on a Brady Laucomer sacrifice fly.
Gering went up 11-1 through four innings. Gering scored a single run in the second as Moreno singled and scored on an error. The Bulldogs also added two in the fourth to go up by 10. Moreno, Todd and Lohr all had three straight singles as Lohr’s single scored Moreno. Gianni Aguilar scored Lohr on a hard ground ball.
Facing the 10-run rule in the fourth, Scottsbluff extended the contest with a single run in the fourth when Alex Jones tripled and scored on a Brady Laucomer sacrifice fly for the 11-2 deficit.
The next inning Scottsbluff was facing the 8-run rule in the fifth and plated two runs in exciting fashion. Zoey Paez earned a 2-out walk, and then Marly Laucomer came up with a 2-strike, 2-run home run over the left-field fence to make it 11-4 to extend the game.
Gering added two insurance runs in the seventh as Moreno singled and then Sarah Wiese reached on an error. Liz Wiese then doubled to score Todd and Moreno for the 13-4 win.
Gering was led by Moreno with a 5-for-5 game with two doubles and three runs scored. Todd went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs. Lohr also had three hits with two runs scored.
Liz Wiese and Schlothauer each had two RBIs while Haylee Harder scored two runs.
Scottsbluff was led by five different players with one hit each. Marly Laucomer had a home run with two RBIs, while Avila had a double and a run scored, and Jones had a triple and a run scored.
Scottsbluff and Gering made the championship with impressive opening wins. Gering topped Chadron 12-0. Gering pounded out 11 hits, including two hits from Dean and Sarah Wiese. Sarah Wiese had three RBIs in the win with a double and triple. Dean had four RBIs with a triple, while Moreno had three hits with a double and three RBIs.
Scottsbluff made the championship with a 12-2 four-inning win over Alliance. Scottsbluff had 10 hits in the win. Jones led the way with a 3-for-3 game with three runs scored and two RBIs. Mariyah Avila and Brady Laucomer each had two hits. Laucomer had a double with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Avila had two runs scored. Tatum Heimerman had three RBIs while Sasha Paez had two RBIs.
Gering won the sub-districts with a lot of people not really thinking how they would do this year under first-year head coach Zach Ostergard. Brown said he is a good coach who has really brought something new to the team.
“He is such a good coach. He never puts stress on us to play good. He trusts us to know we can do it,” Brown said. “Him just trusting us knowing that we have our hitting problems and fielding faults, him just trusting us and keeping us in, is a big part of the mental aspect of the game.”