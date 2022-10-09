Gering ends season at sub-districts

The Gering softball team didn’t play one of their best games when it counted, thus, the Bulldogs ended their season with a 12-1 loss to Alliance in the Class B, Sub-District 10 softball tournament at Scottsbluff on Monday.

Alliance then faced Scottsbluff in the title contest and fell to the Bearcats 13-1 as Scottsbluff advanced to the district finals and will face Omaha Norris on Saturday at Scottsbluff.

For the Bulldogs, Gering coach Zach Ostergard said you can’t win when you make mistakes.

“We can’t win a lot of games committing six errors in four innings. We beat ourselves in a lot of games this year due to defensive mistakes and this was another one,” he said. “Alliance did a good job adjusting to Sarah (Wiese) after seeing her for the sixth time, but there were still plenty of opportunities to make plays behind her to limit the damage caused and we just didn’t execute.”

Alliance scored one in the first inning against Gering as Hudson triples and scores on a passed ball.

Alliance added three more in the second inning as Diana DuBray was hit by a pitch and scored on a Maci Cornish single. Both then came in on a Hannah Schneider double for a 4-0 lead.

Gering answered in the bottom of the second by getting the first two batters on as Michaela Michaelson singled and Destiny Gonzales walked, but both were left stranded on base.

Alliance added five in the third as Hallie Schneider doubled followed by a single by Alivia Osborn. Schneider scored on a DuBray single and then Kyra Jespersen singled in DuBray for a 7-0 lead. Hannah Schneider then doubled in another run and then Elissa Smith scored on a Hudson ground-out to make it 9-0.

Gering scored in the bottom of the third as Jacelyn Brown doubled and scored on an Ari Canseco ground-out.

Alliance put the game away in the fourth with three runs with Bryner singling in DuBray followed by run-scoring singles by Jespersen and Hallie Schneider.

Gering had just four hits in the contest, all singles.

Alliance had 13 hits with Jespersen and Hallie Schneider collecting three hits each. Schneider had four RBIs in the game with two doubles, while Jespersen had two RBIs. Hudson had two hits with a double while DuBray had three runs scored with one hit.

Gering ended their season and Ostergard is excited for next year with a good group of young players coming back, but they also lose some key players off of this year’s team.

“We lose six seniors and it’s hard to replace that, but I’m excited for next season,” he said. “ We’re going to have a lot of young talent next year, but it’s a group of girls that are coming in ready to work hard and get after it.”