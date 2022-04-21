Gering faces challenges at Scottsbluff triangular

The Scottsbluff Bearcats hosted a tennis triangular Tuesday, April 19, with the Alliance and Gering Bulldogs taking part.

The Alliance varsity team took on Gering and Scottsbluff at the Scottsbluff Country Club while the junior varsity teams played at Scottsbluff High School, a contrast with how tennis is usually hosted in Scottsbluff.

“The reason we switched locations is because we have four courts available at both, but at the country club, one of them is not as good but still playable,” Scottsbluff coach Darren Emerick said. “For Alliance and Gering, they’re really growing their JV programs, and we wanted to get extra matches in so we went beyond our typical dual format.”

The Bearcats defeated Gering 7-2 and Alliance 6-3. Gering lost to Alliance 4-3.

One challenge the Bearcats faced was the absence of assistant coach Hannah Liptac and with Emerick at the high school coaching, it meant the lack of presence of a coach at the country club for varsity matches.

“With Hannah out, we had Ethan, who’s our manager and one of the captains for the boys’ team. We knew he could handle the rosters and keeping track of courts and everything, and he did a great job,” Emerick said.

On the day, the Bearcats feel they played well and learned more about themselves as a team and how they want to look going into GNAC, Western Conference and state.

“We’re really really happy, we did a really good job in our JV matches. We have always flattered ourselves by saying that we’re deep in our training and we don’t just focus on our top six pairs. We’ve always worked on the technical and tactical development of all of our players, whether they’re just beginning or have been with us for three years,” Emerick said. “I’m really happy with how we played, and I think we’re starting to find the pairs and team that we want for the rest of the season.”

The Gering Bulldogs faced several challenges as well, with several players absent; many underclassmen had to step into varsity roles for Gering.

“I was really pleased with our young freshmen and first year players’ efforts. Ashlynn Feil, Sarah Baltz and Karli Newman stepped in to varsity spots today and competed well,” Gering coach Ron Swank said. “I jokingly said this is my 2024 state team. Our kids were busy with musical and other activities, so we played the next person up, and they did good.”

The Scottsbluff Bearcats will face the Gothenburg Swedes on Thursday, April 21 before joining Alliance and Gering on Friday, April 22 in their home invite with several more schools joining in.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.