Gering falls to No. 9 Northwest on turf

Friday was the first time the Northwest Vikings football team played on their new field turf underneath their new lights, and they’ll have a good memory to go with it.

Class B No. 9 Northwest won 37-14 over Gering on Friday evening. The Vikings came out firing early, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter and another in the second to go up 21-0 at halftime. But their defense might have been most impressive in the first half, holding the Bulldogs’ offense to just 48 total yards of offense.

On the first drive of the game, Northwest running back Tyler Douglass hit a hole and gashed the defense for a 54-yard touchdown. Set up by their defense, the results were similar on their second drive of the game, as Lincoln Flagle ran it in for a 5-yard score.

The passing game then came into play, as Payne passed for three touchdowns over the second and third quarters. He finished 13-for-16 with 148 passing yards and completions to seven different receivers before he was pulled in the third quarter for reserve quarterback Camden Jensen.

Northwest went up 34-0 late in the third quarter before Gering scored two touchdowns against the Viking reserves. Douglass finished the night with nine carries and 104 rushing yards.

Gering quarterback Jackson Howard finished 5-for-8 with 48 yards and two interceptions, both by Chase Wiegert. Running back Tanner Gartner finished with 124 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Even with the win, Northwest coach Kevin Stein said there’s still a couple areas they could have cleaned up.

As for the field, Stein and the Northwest players are fans.

Gering will host the Scottsbluff Bearcats in the Bulldogs’ final home game of the season.