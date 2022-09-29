Gering falls to No. 9 Seward

The Gering Bulldogs traveled to Seward to take on the No. 9 Class B ranked Bluejays, with the Bulldogs losing 42-7.

The game started on a positive note with a Gering four-and-out to start the game but was delayed by a roughing the kicker penalty against Seward that gave the Bulldogs a new set of downs. The Bulldogs were unable to take advantage of the new set of downs and still ended up punting.

Gering’s first time on defense was ended by a quarterback sneak by Kalen Knott to put the Bluejays on the board.

“Our vision was that we felt like we were going to be able to move the football and we made some defensive adjustments from our scheme the past couple weeks that we felt confident in,” Bulldogs coach Danny O’Boyle said. “It came down to the athletes on the field and Seward’s mindset was playing to win and it felt like we were playing just to play.”

The Bulldogs went down 34-0 at halftime, after allowing a touchdown with less than 10 seconds left in the first half of play. Gering, however, came out firing after the halftime break, scoring their only points of the game on the opening drive of the second half when Jackson Howard found Tanner Gartner for a 25-yard touchdown.

“It’s just frustrating first and foremost, because it was the same guys on the field on that drive that we scored on. Then we got some younger guys on toward the end but for the most part it was the same guys,” O’Boyle said. “It’s just a mindset thing. We played scared tonight unfortunately, and Seward is a very good team. They’re ranked ninth, but it’s just a confidence thing and it’s frustrating because there are no x’s and o’s that can make up for a team being confident.”

One of the tough aspects that the Bulldogs, and any other Seward opponent has had to deal with was their high-tempo no-huddle offense.

“It was fast paced, they tempoed us and we were fatigued from the tempo. It was quicker than we anticipated and we had guys in position to make plays, but we had no energy and that carried on through most of the game,” O’Boyle said.

With the loss, Gering drops to 1-4 on the season, with all of their losses coming consecutively after defeating Torrington to open the season. Gering will hope to bounce back with a good performance against Lexington at home Sept. 30.