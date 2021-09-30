Gering falls to Ogallala in four

The second set was tight with both teams trading long service runs. Gering opened things leading 4-0 after three points from Carleigh Pszanka. The Bulldogs led 7-4 on a Maddie Ray point before Caskey went on a five-point service run to give the Indians a 10-7 lead.

Gering came back to grab an 11-10 lead on two Neveah Hraskey points only to watch Ervin serve two points for a 13-11 Ogallala lead.

The lead see-sawed back and forth as the Bulldogs took a 17-14 lead on two Sydnee Winkler points and led 19-16. Ogallala came back to lead 22-21 before Gering got a side out, and Alex Gonzalez-Orozco had the final three points for the 25-22 win.

Cochran said the difference between the first and second sets was the way the Bulldogs came out and limited Ogallala from having long service runs.

“I thought we were a little bit more aggressive in that second set, and we didn’t let them sustain runs,” she said. “We didn’t let those runs go quite as long. We were able to shut them down a little bit.”

Gering stopped the service runs early in the third set as the Bulldogs took a 5-4 lead on a Ray kill.